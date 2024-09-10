Larry Lacy’s Newly Released “A Reason for the Hope: Volume 3: The Heart of Christianity” is a Thoughtful and Scholarly Exploration of Core Christian Doctrines
“A Reason for the Hope: Volume 3: The Heart of Christianity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Lacy is a profound and intellectually rigorous examination of the central tenets of the Christian faith, including the doctrines of the Trinity, incarnation, and atonement.
Germantown, TN, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Reason for the Hope: Volume 3: The Heart of Christianity”: a a deeply reflective and scholarly work that delves into the fundamental doctrines at the core of Christian belief. “A Reason for the Hope: Volume 3: The Heart of Christianity” is the creation of published author, Larry Lacy, who graduated from Southwestern at Memphis (now named Rhodes College) with a BA in 1959. He received his PhD in philosophy from the University of Virginia in 1963. He returned to Rhodes College in the fall of 1962 and taught philosophy there for forty years.
Lacy shares, “This book deals with what I believe is the heart of the Christian faith, the doctrines of the Trinity, the incarnation, and the atonement. I defend my judgment about what the Bible teaches about these three central doctrines and attempt to defend the doctrines so understood against the most important objections.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Lacy’s new book offers readers a thorough and well-argued defense of Christianity’s most essential beliefs, providing clarity and insight for both believers and skeptics alike.
