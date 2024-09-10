Larry Lacy’s Newly Released “A Reason for the Hope: Volume 3: The Heart of Christianity” is a Thoughtful and Scholarly Exploration of Core Christian Doctrines

“A Reason for the Hope: Volume 3: The Heart of Christianity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Lacy is a profound and intellectually rigorous examination of the central tenets of the Christian faith, including the doctrines of the Trinity, incarnation, and atonement.