Rachel Cooper, MS.CCC-SLP and Deb Unterfranz’s New Book, “Teddy The Floof Makes New Friends,” is a Tale of a Kind-Hearted Dog, Friendship, and Belonging
New York, NY, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rachel Cooper, MS.CCC-SLP, a pediatric speech-language pathologist for the past seven years, and co-author Deb Unterfranz, a dental hygienist, have completed their most recent book, “Teddy The Floof Makes New Friends”: a heartwarming tale that explores the challenges and joys of friendship through the eyes of a lovable dog.
In “Teddy The Floof Makes New Friends,” readers are introduced to Teddy, a fluffy dog who embarks on a journey of discovery when his family moves to a new neighborhood. Despite his initial missteps, Teddy manages to make a good impression and soon finds his place amongst his new canine pals in the neighborhood.
Published by Fulton Books, Rachel Cooper, MS.CCC-SLP and Deb Unterfranz’s book is a delightful story that is sure to inspire children to reach out, listen, and understand others, fostering meaningful connections and building lifelong friendships. With colorful and vibrant illustrations, “Teddy The Floof Makes New Friends” celebrates diversity, inclusion, and the universal desire for belonging, promising to become a favorite amongst readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Teddy The Floof Makes New Friends” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
