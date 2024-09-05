Naquasia Hereford’s New Book, "American Assessment," a Groundbreaking Book That Challenges Conventional Wisdom with a Unique Approach to Critical Thinking
Brooklyn, NY, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Naquasia Hereford, who was born and raised in Brooklyn and has had a love of writing for as long as she can remember, has completed her most recent book, “American Assessment”: a thought-provoking work that breaks away from traditional reading formats by presenting content in the form of a multiple-choice test, designed to stimulate critical thinking and challenge preconceived notions.
In “American Assessment,” readers will discover an interactive intellectual exercise that encourages them to question the validity of the information they have been given and to explore alternative perspectives. The book’s unique format allows readers to select answers based on their own discernment rather than relying solely on what they have been taught or told.
“‘American Assessment’ is modeled after a multiple-choice test and encourages critical thinking with the option to choose the answer based on your own discernment and not just solely based on the information you were given or what you were told or taught to be true,” writes Hereford. “My goal for this project is to challenge everything we were told or taught and to also encourage the collective to consider the source from which they have received the information from or if there may be another standpoint that may be beneficial to be analyzed before reaching a hypothesis.”
Published by Fulton Books, Naquasia Hereford’s book aims to inspire a shift in how readers process and assess information, empowering them to critically examine the origins and credibility of the information presented to them. With its innovative format and compelling content, “American Assessment” is poised to make a significant impact on how readers approach critical thinking and information evaluation, not only promoting intellectual independence but also fostering a more nuanced understanding of complex issues.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “American Assessment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
