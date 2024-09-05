Darlene Wade’s New Book, “Oh, The Blessings You Will See When You Open Your Eyes!” is a Heartwarming Tale of a Young Boy Who Learns to See the Everyday Blessings from God
Milton, DE, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Darlene Wade, who attended the College of Saint Elizabeth so she could become a director of faith formation and youth ministry to help children form a personal relationship with God, has completed her most recent book, “Oh, The Blessings You Will See When You Open Your Eyes!”: a delightful story designed to help young readers discover and appreciate the everyday blessings that often go unnoticed, fostering a sense of gratitude and joy.
“Michael’s mom notices how gloomy he has been lately,” writes Wade. “She realizes that he is not recognizing the blessings he receives from God in his daily life. Michael is invited by his mother to play a game that will help him to see the good things in his life. Michael’s mom hopes the game will show him how simple things can turn into big blessings if he opens his eyes!”
Published by Fulton Books, Darlene Wade’s book is a valuable addition to any child’s bookshelf, offering an entertaining story that encourages young readers to cultivate a habit of gratitude and to find joy in the simple things that often go unnoticed. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring Wade’s tale to life, “Oh, The Blessings You Will See When You Open Your Eyes!” provides a gentle reminder for readers of all ages that gratitude can transform their perspective and bring joy into their daily routines.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Oh, The Blessings You Will See When You Open Your Eyes!” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Michael’s mom notices how gloomy he has been lately,” writes Wade. “She realizes that he is not recognizing the blessings he receives from God in his daily life. Michael is invited by his mother to play a game that will help him to see the good things in his life. Michael’s mom hopes the game will show him how simple things can turn into big blessings if he opens his eyes!”
Published by Fulton Books, Darlene Wade’s book is a valuable addition to any child’s bookshelf, offering an entertaining story that encourages young readers to cultivate a habit of gratitude and to find joy in the simple things that often go unnoticed. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring Wade’s tale to life, “Oh, The Blessings You Will See When You Open Your Eyes!” provides a gentle reminder for readers of all ages that gratitude can transform their perspective and bring joy into their daily routines.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Oh, The Blessings You Will See When You Open Your Eyes!” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories