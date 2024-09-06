Athena Contarino’s New Book, "My Shattered Soul," is a Stirring Series of Poems That Explores Deep Emotional Landscapes with Raw Honesty and Poignant Reflection
Danville, NH, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Athena Contarino, a mother and wife of twenty years who worked as a stay-at-home mother for fifteen years before reentering the workforce, has completed her most recent book, “My Shattered Soul”: an evocative collection of poems that invites readers on a deeply personal journey through the author’s experiences with sadness, anger, and emotional trauma, offering a raw and unfiltered examination of the human condition.
In “My Shattered Soul,” Athena Contarino offers a profound exploration of the inner turmoil and emotional struggles she has faced throughout her life. Through emotional verses addressing themes of sadness, anger, PTSD, depression, and anxiety, Contarino’s work provides a raw and honest look into the complexities of the human psyche.
Published by Fulton Books, Athena Contarino’s book will take readers on a compelling journey, providing solace and understanding for those who have faced similar struggles as the author has. Drawing upon her incredible gift of prose, Contarino’s writings stand as a powerful reminder that even in the depths of despair, there is strength and hope to be found.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “My Shattered Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “My Shattered Soul,” Athena Contarino offers a profound exploration of the inner turmoil and emotional struggles she has faced throughout her life. Through emotional verses addressing themes of sadness, anger, PTSD, depression, and anxiety, Contarino’s work provides a raw and honest look into the complexities of the human psyche.
Published by Fulton Books, Athena Contarino’s book will take readers on a compelling journey, providing solace and understanding for those who have faced similar struggles as the author has. Drawing upon her incredible gift of prose, Contarino’s writings stand as a powerful reminder that even in the depths of despair, there is strength and hope to be found.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “My Shattered Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories