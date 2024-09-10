Cedric Lacy’s New Book, "Tell It Like It Is: Book One," is a Gripping and Suspenseful Novel That Follows a Young Girl on Her Journey of Faith, Love, and Redemption
Brooklyn, NY, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cedric Lacy has completed his most recent book, “Tell It Like It Is: Book One”: a compelling tale that centers around one young woman’s attempts to escape the harsh realities of life in Brooklyn’s violent, drug-infested streets, and the ultimate choice she’ll have to make between the man she loves or her faith.
“Eve, a young girl growing up in the violent, drug-infested streets of Brooklyn, New York, faces an obstacle course of events,” writes Lacy. “Despite growing up in a Christian home, will she stay faithful to God? Adam, a product of his environment, lives a reckless and destructive lifestyle that lands him in prison and strung out on drugs. Eve has grown to become very fond of him and has to make a life-changing decision, or else.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cedric Lacy’s book offers readers a riveting narrative that is both thought-provoking and emotionally charged, challenging them as they discover this honest and impactful exploration of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Tell It Like It Is: Book One” presents an unforgettable reading experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats, eager for more long after its final pages.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Tell It Like It Is: Book One” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
