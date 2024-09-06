Author Elaine Brewer’s New Book, "Ava’s Adenoids," is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Written to Comfort Children Facing Surgery and Help Them be Less Afraid
Recent release “Ava’s Adenoids” from Newman Springs Publishing author Elaine Brewer is a story about a little girl who weighed less than three pounds when she was born. It addresses one of her medical problems and how her parents took her to a doctor who made her well.
Brookhaven, MS, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elaine Brewer has completed her new book, “Ava’s Adenoids”: an easy-to-read children’s story that addresses the difficult topic of health and medical issues. This book takes a topic that can often be quite frightening or confusing for children and helps to comfort them and make it easier for them to understand.
Author Elaine Brewer is a full-time real estate broker in the town of Brookhaven, Mississippi, where she lives with her husband and their cat, Socks. She and her husband have three children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, who are a constant source of entertainment.
Brewer is a past president of the local Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDF) and has traveled to Washington, D.C., to lobby for research funding. She is active in the community, having been a charter member of the Grandparents Club at Brookhaven Academy. She served as secretary for seven years and was president of the BA Booster’s Club for three years. She also serves her church by participating in many activities, with her favorite being Operation Christmas Child. Her hobbies include gardening, reading historical fiction, photography, sewing, Pilates, horseback riding, and traveling. She and her husband have been to each state in the Continental United States, as well as Alaska, Canada, and Mexico. They have enjoyed trail riding in several states. She is known as “Mimi” to her grandchildren and all their friends.
Brewer writes, “Ava was very little, but she had a big family. She had parents, two sets of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins to love and care for her.”
She continues, “A big family was not all she had. Ava had big adenoids. When she spent the night with her grandmother (Mimi), she made a lot of noise trying to breathe. Sometimes she would stop breathing for several seconds. When this happened, Mimi would wake up terrified.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Elaine Brewer’s heartfelt work features stunning illustrations that help to bring the story and characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Ava’s Adenoids” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
