Author Elaine Brewer’s New Book, "Ava’s Adenoids," is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Written to Comfort Children Facing Surgery and Help Them be Less Afraid

Recent release “Ava’s Adenoids” from Newman Springs Publishing author Elaine Brewer is a story about a little girl who weighed less than three pounds when she was born. It addresses one of her medical problems and how her parents took her to a doctor who made her well.