Author D. A. Gilbert’s New Book, "Witches of the Underground," is a Mesmerizing Tale of Magic, Myth, and Mayhem Set Amidst the Chaos of the Civil War Era
Recent release “Witches of the Underground” from Newman Springs Publishing author D. A. Gilbert weaves a captivating tapestry of war, magic, and folklore set against the backdrop of the Civil War era. From the depths of northern Nigeria to the hollows of Pennsylvania, this gripping narrative transports readers on a journey through mythical realms and epic battles.
New York, NY, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D. A. Gilbert, author of “A Serpent’s Love,” “Persistence of the Damned,” and “Merchants of Blood,” has completed his new book, “Witches of the Underground”: a gripping and spellbinding historical fiction that follows a young farmgirl who gets drawn into a secret world of magic as the American Civil War rages on, forcing her to deal with the magical and political battles of the era.
“1863 knew change through war and epic battles to decide the course of a nation divided,” writes Gilbert. “Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in January of that year gave cause for a network of people to help escaping slaves find freedom north of the Mason-Dixon line.
“During this era, two deities of northern Nigeria tricked onto a slave ship by a jealous peer and bound together through chaos magic, emerge on a plantation in Virginia. Their own magic proves useful against slave handlers and the hunters of the people that they travel with to freedom.
“Within the hollows along the Mason-Dixon line where folklore and witchcraft are hidden from society, a hag of Mayan descent protects a portal entwining passageways to mythical realms. She has imprisoned the demi-god that the deities seek within the centuries old ruins of a stone foundation.
“As the battle of Gettysburg causes an upheaval across the countryside, the hag’s hollow is compromised by war and by those breaching the portal she protects. A local farmgirl versed in folklore experiences bizarre happenings, and becomes entangled in an epic showdown between battling armies, witchcraft and a struggle with who or what she is in her war-torn Pennsylvania farming community.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D. A. Gilbert’s enthralling tale fuses history and fantasy together to present a story of resilience, magic, and of the enduring power of the human spirit in the face of adversity. For readers seeking an immersive journey into a world of enchantment and intrigue, “Witches of the Underground” promises an unforgettable adventure through the depths of war-torn America and beyond.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Witches of the Underground” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
