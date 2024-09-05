Author Karen Garland’s New Book, "Pollywog Pond," Follows a Group of Children Who Spend Their Days Playing in Pollywog Pond and Catching Tadpoles to Raise

Recent release “Pollywog Pond” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karen Garland is a captivating story that reveals how, as a child, the author would often head down to Pollywog pond with her friends, where they would catch tadpoles to bring home. After helping to raise them, they would return them to the pond, knowing that next year more pollywogs would return.