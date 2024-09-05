Author Karen Garland’s New Book, "Pollywog Pond," Follows a Group of Children Who Spend Their Days Playing in Pollywog Pond and Catching Tadpoles to Raise
Recent release “Pollywog Pond” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karen Garland is a captivating story that reveals how, as a child, the author would often head down to Pollywog pond with her friends, where they would catch tadpoles to bring home. After helping to raise them, they would return them to the pond, knowing that next year more pollywogs would return.
Port Saint Lucie, FL, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Karen Garland has completed her new book, “Pollywog Pond”: a charming story that recounts the author’s childhood playing with her friends in Pollywog pond, where they would scoop up tadpoles and bring them home to help them grow into frogs.
“Growing up in a small town in New Jersey, the woods were my playground,” writes Karen. “Pollywog pond was a place down in those woods. Being a lover of nature and wildlife has carried on throughout my adult life and still enjoy a walk in the woods and all the wonders it has to offer.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Karen Garland’s engaging tale will transport readers back in time to the author’s childhood as they discover the excitement and joy that Pollywog pond holds. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Karen’s story to life, “Pollywog Pond” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere and inspire them to go out and explore the incredible wonders that nature has to offer.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Pollywog Pond” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
