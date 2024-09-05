Author Eugene Tobin’s New Book, "The Adventures of Chitchat the Ham Eating Cat and Sam the Lamb," is About the Adventures of a Cat and Their Lamb Best Friend
Recent release “The Adventures of Chitchat the Ham Eating Cat and Sam the Lamb” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eugene Tobin is about how Chitchat and Sam get into a bunch of fun adventures together.
Orangeburg, SC, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eugene Tobin, a writer with his grandchildren in mind, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Chitchat the Ham Eating Cat and Sam the Lamb”: an exciting assortment of stories featuring meeting new animals, from Carl the camel to Harold the horse, and get into all sorts of fun games.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eugene Tobin entertaining tale showcases how far an imagination can stretch across a long and busy day amongst friends from playing board games together to frolicking at the beach and taking walks through the forest, to even just simply ending the night on the roof and relaxing before bed.
Readers who wish to experience this fun work can purchase “The Adventures of Chitchat the Ham Eating Cat and Sam the Lamb” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories