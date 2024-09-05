Author Clif LaPlant’s New Book, “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle II: Aquarius,” Explores the Next 26,000-Year Voyage for Our Solar System
Recent release “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle II: Aquarius” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clif LaPlant explores the transformative energies and spiritual revelations awaiting mankind as our Solar System embarks on a new 26,000-year journey through the Zodiac of the Ages.
Lahaina, HI, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clif LaPlant has completed his new book, “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle II: Aquarius”: the second pivotal installment in LaPlant’s visionary “Cycles of Creation” series that delves into the profound spiritual and cosmic shifts as our Solar System transitions into a new 26,000-year cycle of creation that begins in the House of Aquarius.
In “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle II: Aquarius,” LaPlant presents a detailed exploration of the upcoming cycle of time and space, outlining the transformative journey the Creator has planned for humanity. As mankind enters this new era, LaPlant offers insights into the evolving realities that will shape the lives of those prepared to embrace them, illuminating the deep connection between humanity and the Creator to reveal that all are both creations and creators in their own right.
“This book has been written in an energetic and synergistic fashion of outline, to relay for all an energy association and doorway for our mind and heart to enter together in a new energy alliance,” writes LaPlant. “The repetitive outlines and associations are for ease of a clear perspective and understanding of very important information; but they are also, in reality, an energetic frequency release for past profile conditioning. This is to assist all to move forward now, as all our realities begin to change. I wish all to try to keep an open mind and have faith in themselves with creation. We all are our Creator’s children and will eventually become our great god self within, with our Creator’s love, light, and perfection guiding each of us on our journey of life, our journey of light.
“I put forth now that I refer to our Creator as a representation of the head of all the religions. My personal feeling is that there is only one Creator and all humanity is experiencing a spiritual existence from the same source.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Clif LaPlant’s eye-opening writings stresses the importance of keeping an open mind and recognizing the divine guidance, while providing a synergistic framework for understanding the evolving realities and our connection to the Creator. Offering a compelling and enlightening perspective on the cosmic shifts ahead, LaPlant’s work is a call to embrace the new energies and to recognize one’s role in the grand design of creation.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle II: Aquarius” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle II: Aquarius,” LaPlant presents a detailed exploration of the upcoming cycle of time and space, outlining the transformative journey the Creator has planned for humanity. As mankind enters this new era, LaPlant offers insights into the evolving realities that will shape the lives of those prepared to embrace them, illuminating the deep connection between humanity and the Creator to reveal that all are both creations and creators in their own right.
“This book has been written in an energetic and synergistic fashion of outline, to relay for all an energy association and doorway for our mind and heart to enter together in a new energy alliance,” writes LaPlant. “The repetitive outlines and associations are for ease of a clear perspective and understanding of very important information; but they are also, in reality, an energetic frequency release for past profile conditioning. This is to assist all to move forward now, as all our realities begin to change. I wish all to try to keep an open mind and have faith in themselves with creation. We all are our Creator’s children and will eventually become our great god self within, with our Creator’s love, light, and perfection guiding each of us on our journey of life, our journey of light.
“I put forth now that I refer to our Creator as a representation of the head of all the religions. My personal feeling is that there is only one Creator and all humanity is experiencing a spiritual existence from the same source.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Clif LaPlant’s eye-opening writings stresses the importance of keeping an open mind and recognizing the divine guidance, while providing a synergistic framework for understanding the evolving realities and our connection to the Creator. Offering a compelling and enlightening perspective on the cosmic shifts ahead, LaPlant’s work is a call to embrace the new energies and to recognize one’s role in the grand design of creation.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle II: Aquarius” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories