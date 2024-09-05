Author Dennis Brudnak’s New Book, "The Summer of '62," is a Vibrant Tale Inspired by True Events Detailing an Unforgettable Summer of Adventure and Californian Splendor
Recent release “The Summer of '62” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dennis Brudnak weaves a captivating mix of fact and fiction in a story of four 18-year-old friends embarking on a cycling adventure, chronicling their journey across California through unexpected challenges, personal growth, and unforgettable experiences.
Statesville, NC, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dennis Brudnak, retired from General Motors in Michigan and now lives with his son and family in North Carolina, has completed his new book, “The Summer of '62”: a thrilling tale inspired by a true story that documents the author’s journey traveling across California with three of his friends on their bicycles over the course of one incredible summer.
“The Summer of ’62” follows four spirited 18-year-old boys eager to make the most of their summer before adulthood fully sets in. Inspired by a travelog about California, they set out on a daring cross-state cycling expedition, envisioning a journey filled with excitement and ease. What begins as a simple dream quickly transforms into a summer of sweltering heat, culinary misadventures, and unforeseen trials.
“This novel is a partially fictionalized story of the summer I spent in California in 1962,” writes Brudnak. “Some of the characters really did exist, and I used them to build the novel around. I try to bring out nature in all its splendor, because Yosemite National Park is a very beautiful place. I wrote this novel in a way to make it a very lighthearted work, that I hope will help the reader feel better about life in general, and an escape from this chaotic world of ours. The reader will learn much about California, especially the Great Central Valley, and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Also the beautiful beaches around San Diego where we learn to surf the giant waves. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the summer of ’62.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dennis Brudnak’s engaging tale was inspired by the author's time spent in Yosemite National Park during nearly the entirety of the summer of 1962, offering readers an authentic glimpse into the incredible natural wonders and personal changes he experiences along the way. With its lighthearted tone and engaging narrative, “The Summer of ’62” aims to provide an escape from the complexities of modern life, inviting readers to relive the carefree joys of youth and the beauty of California’s landscapes.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Summer of '62” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
