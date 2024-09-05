Author Dennis Brudnak’s New Book, "The Summer of '62," is a Vibrant Tale Inspired by True Events Detailing an Unforgettable Summer of Adventure and Californian Splendor

Recent release “The Summer of '62” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dennis Brudnak weaves a captivating mix of fact and fiction in a story of four 18-year-old friends embarking on a cycling adventure, chronicling their journey across California through unexpected challenges, personal growth, and unforgettable experiences.