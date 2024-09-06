Author David E Griséz’s New Book, "From First to Forgotten," is the Story of a Man Who Awakens from a Coma to Learn That His Wife and Daughter Are Missing
Recent release “From First to Forgotten” from Newman Springs Publishing author David E Griséz introduces Gunnery Sergeant Jackson, who wakes up from a coma and discovers that his wife and daughter have gone missing.
Santee, CA, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David E Griséz has completed his new book, “From First to Forgotten”: the story of a driven veteran of a foreign war fighting his underlying need to always do the right thing, while his young daughter faces overwhelming odds against the one creature whose goal is to end her existence and all that surround him.
In search of his family, Jackson uncovers clues that lead him to a homeless encampment and a plot connected to missing destitute street people. His search and fight for the underdog embroils him in a conspiracy that has devastating world repercussions.
Jackson’s missing daughter, Sydney, finds herself with amnesia in a meadow and chooses to venture into the nearby forest. She meets the unassuming but charming bear Joe, who understands that Sydney needs his help. Along with Joe and the small ape named 8, she decides to venture to the Northern Slope of this strange new world, seeking the one individual who might help her, Solomon, the Dragon King.
Author David E Griséz lives in Southern California with his wife, Tere, and his two Pomeranians, Kirby and Keno.
Griséz writes, “They hunkered side by side in the mud and the dirt, where they had been hiding for what seemed an eternity. In the dampness where they had only each other, their hopes remained alive, as they waited for the opportunity to run. From a broken slat, they could see out of the barn, across the plantation and into the spacious fields. Not far from the symmetrical rows of cotton where leafy trees and scabrous brush ran for miles was freedom. It was so close, yet hateful greed and the master’s godless rights forced them to remain in hiding. They had to be patient. Cazembe whispered a prayer of hope into her ear. He believed, and because he did, she did also. If they got past the forest, they might still have a chance.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David E Griséz’s spellbinding work is a tale of wonder, action, adventure, forgiveness, and love that will keep you captivated from beginning to end.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can order “From First to Forgotten” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Available in print, eBook, and audiobook format.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In search of his family, Jackson uncovers clues that lead him to a homeless encampment and a plot connected to missing destitute street people. His search and fight for the underdog embroils him in a conspiracy that has devastating world repercussions.
Jackson’s missing daughter, Sydney, finds herself with amnesia in a meadow and chooses to venture into the nearby forest. She meets the unassuming but charming bear Joe, who understands that Sydney needs his help. Along with Joe and the small ape named 8, she decides to venture to the Northern Slope of this strange new world, seeking the one individual who might help her, Solomon, the Dragon King.
Author David E Griséz lives in Southern California with his wife, Tere, and his two Pomeranians, Kirby and Keno.
Griséz writes, “They hunkered side by side in the mud and the dirt, where they had been hiding for what seemed an eternity. In the dampness where they had only each other, their hopes remained alive, as they waited for the opportunity to run. From a broken slat, they could see out of the barn, across the plantation and into the spacious fields. Not far from the symmetrical rows of cotton where leafy trees and scabrous brush ran for miles was freedom. It was so close, yet hateful greed and the master’s godless rights forced them to remain in hiding. They had to be patient. Cazembe whispered a prayer of hope into her ear. He believed, and because he did, she did also. If they got past the forest, they might still have a chance.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David E Griséz’s spellbinding work is a tale of wonder, action, adventure, forgiveness, and love that will keep you captivated from beginning to end.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can order “From First to Forgotten” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Available in print, eBook, and audiobook format.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories