Author Tedi Petrova’s New Book “Transformation through Christ: Personal Testimony Dreams and Visions in the Supernatural Realm” Chronicles a Remarkable Spiritual Journey

Recent release “Transformation through Christ: Personal Testimony Dreams and Visions in the Supernatural Realm” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tedi Petrova delves into Petrova's personal journey from hardship and disillusionment to a profound relationship with Christ, offering an inspiring account of her spiritual awakening and transformation.