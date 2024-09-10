Author George Kuhlow’s New Book, "Surviving Puberty," is a Book Representing the End of Childhood and the Beginning of Adulthood
Recent release “Surviving Puberty” from Newman Springs Publishing author George Kuhlow is a book celebrating all of those experiences that puberty brings about, both good and bad.
Palmira, VA, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- George Kuhlow has completed his new book, “Surviving Puberty”: a introspective book that has readers go back to those awkward days some time ago, when bodies were changing, voices were deepening, and mind states were shifting, that’s right, going back to puberty and all the changes and experiences that came with it.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, George Kuhlow’s fond tale features stories from young love to the satisfaction of a lesson learned well or a job done right, it takes readers to a small hamlet to adventures of life at sea and cohesiveness of a family, as readers are taken back to those awkward days of personal discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase “Surviving Puberty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, George Kuhlow’s fond tale features stories from young love to the satisfaction of a lesson learned well or a job done right, it takes readers to a small hamlet to adventures of life at sea and cohesiveness of a family, as readers are taken back to those awkward days of personal discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase “Surviving Puberty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories