Author Watch N.R. the 12th’s New Book, "Afraid Yet Brave," is an Inspiring Tale of a Young Boy Who Learns About the True Meaning of Courage and Facing One’s Fears
Recent release “Afraid Yet Brave” from Covenant Books author Watch N.R. the 12th is a heartwarming story of courage and self-acceptance that introduces readers to Louis, a young boy overwhelmed by fear and shame. Through a transformative adventure with his friend Jessie, Louis discovers that true bravery isn't about being fearless but about facing fears head-on.
New York, NY, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Watch N.R. the 12th, a writer from Minnesota with a lifelong passion for storytelling despite his struggles, has completed his new book, “Afraid Yet Brave”: a new children’s book that gently explores the concept of courage through the eyes of a young boy named Louis, offering a meaningful narrative about overcoming fear and embracing bravery.
“‘Afraid Yet Brave’ is a story of a young boy named Louis, who is afraid of everything and is ashamed of it,” writes Watch N.R. “However, when he goes on an adventure with his friend, Jessie, he will learn that being brave isn’t the same as being fearless.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Watch N.R. the 12th’s new book highlights the importance of friendship and support in overcoming personal challenges while providing a gentle reminder that true courage is found in the willingness to face and work through one’s fears. With colorful artwork to help bring Watch N.R.’s tale to life, “Afraid Yet Brave” will help to empower young readers to embrace their emotions and understand that bravery comes from within.
Readers can purchase “Afraid Yet Brave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Afraid Yet Brave’ is a story of a young boy named Louis, who is afraid of everything and is ashamed of it,” writes Watch N.R. “However, when he goes on an adventure with his friend, Jessie, he will learn that being brave isn’t the same as being fearless.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Watch N.R. the 12th’s new book highlights the importance of friendship and support in overcoming personal challenges while providing a gentle reminder that true courage is found in the willingness to face and work through one’s fears. With colorful artwork to help bring Watch N.R.’s tale to life, “Afraid Yet Brave” will help to empower young readers to embrace their emotions and understand that bravery comes from within.
Readers can purchase “Afraid Yet Brave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories