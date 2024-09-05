Author Watch N.R. the 12th’s New Book, "Afraid Yet Brave," is an Inspiring Tale of a Young Boy Who Learns About the True Meaning of Courage and Facing One’s Fears

Recent release “Afraid Yet Brave” from Covenant Books author Watch N.R. the 12th is a heartwarming story of courage and self-acceptance that introduces readers to Louis, a young boy overwhelmed by fear and shame. Through a transformative adventure with his friend Jessie, Louis discovers that true bravery isn't about being fearless but about facing fears head-on.