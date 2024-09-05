Author Dennis A. Feece’s New Book, "Of Towers & Shadows: a T. B. Stone Mystery," is a Compelling Tale of a Private Detective’s Investigation Into a Dangerous Cult
Recent release “Of Towers & Shadows: a T. B. Stone Mystery” from Covenant Books author Dennis A. Feece is a gripping tale that plunges private investigator T. B. Stone into a chilling case involving a relentless stalker and a sinister cult. This darker and more perilous chapter in the popular mystery series challenges Stone and his team like never before.
Montrose, PA, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dennis A. Feece, who has a background in business and currently lives in Northeastern Pennsylvania with his cat, has completed his new book, “Of Towers & Shadows: a T. B. Stone Mystery”: a suspenseful thriller that follows sharp-witted private investigator T. B. Stone as he and his team confront a deeply twisted case.
“‘Of Towers and Shadows’ is yet another murder mystery for private investigator T. B. Stone,” writes Feece. “He and his crew track down a stalker, challenging a cultish group along the way. This installment is darker and more dangerous than even T. B. ever thought possible.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dennis A. Feece’s new book brings a fresh and chilling dimension to the T. B. Stone series, all while maintaining heart pounding action with each turn of the page. Weaving together a complex cast of characters, intricate plot twists, and a relentlessly dark atmosphere, “Of Towers & Shadows” promises to captivate readers and keep them guessing until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Of Towers & Shadows: a T. B. Stone Mystery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
