Author Dennis A. Feece’s New Book, "Of Towers & Shadows: a T. B. Stone Mystery," is a Compelling Tale of a Private Detective’s Investigation Into a Dangerous Cult

Recent release “Of Towers & Shadows: a T. B. Stone Mystery” from Covenant Books author Dennis A. Feece is a gripping tale that plunges private investigator T. B. Stone into a chilling case involving a relentless stalker and a sinister cult. This darker and more perilous chapter in the popular mystery series challenges Stone and his team like never before.