Author Eva Popek’s New Book, “Jesus RX: The Prescription for Life,” is a Transformative Guide to Spiritual Healing and Personal Growth Through God’s Word
Recent release “Jesus RX: The Prescription for Life” from Covenant Books author Eva Popek is a faith-based read that combines the author’s experience as a pharmacist with spiritual insights to offer a daily dose of God’s Word. This unique guide provides practical steps for confronting life’s challenges and achieving emotional and spiritual well-being.
North Las Vegas, NV, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eva Popek, a wife, mom, new grandma, sister, and most importantly, a lover of Jesus who has worked as a pharmacist for twenty-three years, has completed her new book, “Jesus RX: The Prescription for Life”: a groundbreaking book that presents a unique approach to personal growth and emotional healing through the daily practice of spiritual principles.
In “Jesus RX,” author Eva Popek shares her experiences as a pharmacist, where she often encountered patients seeking hope through medication. She observed that many were trying to manage issues like anger, unforgiveness, and financial stress through pills rather than addressing the root causes. Inspired to offer a deeper solution, Popek presents a spiritual “prescription” based on the teachings of the Bible.
“Do you feel like you’ve tried everything else? Try what we have to offer. We call it a daily dose of God’s Word,” writes Popek. “We have seen lives changed and improved. We have seen people go through different circumstances without having to mask their feelings and symptoms (with substances or fake behavior) by confronting them. They have found healthier ways to deal with problems that arise, which then allows them the freedom to enjoy a healthier life.
“Is there a need in your life right now? Maybe not now, but as you go through life, you have already learned things will come up that will be hard to face. We need to be ready and armed with things that will help us as we go through those times. The steps to freedom are very simple. It will take time every day to go through those steps. Some days, it may only take five minutes, and as you progress, you may find yourself wanting to sit longer to be filled with things to fuel your day. This program will help you better understand the prescription for life. I will ask you to do some very simple, basic things as you read (take in) your daily dose from Jesus Rx. Get ready for a changed life! Get ready to rise above where you are right now. Get ready to stand tall, face life as it comes with peaceful joy. It is possible to have a sound mind and a secure soul.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eva Popek’s new book emphasizes the importance of integrating spiritual practices into one’s daily life, inviting readers to explore a holistic approach to well-being, combining the benefits of traditional medicine with the transformative power of spiritual guidance. Thought-provoking and engaging, “Jesus RX” is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to improve their quality of life and deepen their faith.
Readers can purchase “Jesus RX: The Prescription for Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “Jesus RX,” author Eva Popek shares her experiences as a pharmacist, where she often encountered patients seeking hope through medication. She observed that many were trying to manage issues like anger, unforgiveness, and financial stress through pills rather than addressing the root causes. Inspired to offer a deeper solution, Popek presents a spiritual “prescription” based on the teachings of the Bible.
“Do you feel like you’ve tried everything else? Try what we have to offer. We call it a daily dose of God’s Word,” writes Popek. “We have seen lives changed and improved. We have seen people go through different circumstances without having to mask their feelings and symptoms (with substances or fake behavior) by confronting them. They have found healthier ways to deal with problems that arise, which then allows them the freedom to enjoy a healthier life.
“Is there a need in your life right now? Maybe not now, but as you go through life, you have already learned things will come up that will be hard to face. We need to be ready and armed with things that will help us as we go through those times. The steps to freedom are very simple. It will take time every day to go through those steps. Some days, it may only take five minutes, and as you progress, you may find yourself wanting to sit longer to be filled with things to fuel your day. This program will help you better understand the prescription for life. I will ask you to do some very simple, basic things as you read (take in) your daily dose from Jesus Rx. Get ready for a changed life! Get ready to rise above where you are right now. Get ready to stand tall, face life as it comes with peaceful joy. It is possible to have a sound mind and a secure soul.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eva Popek’s new book emphasizes the importance of integrating spiritual practices into one’s daily life, inviting readers to explore a holistic approach to well-being, combining the benefits of traditional medicine with the transformative power of spiritual guidance. Thought-provoking and engaging, “Jesus RX” is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to improve their quality of life and deepen their faith.
Readers can purchase “Jesus RX: The Prescription for Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories