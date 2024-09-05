Author Ronald Hunter’s New Book, "Angel Finally Found his Wings," Presents a Stirring Journey Through Abuse, Adversity, Resilience, and the Transformative Power of Love
Recent release “Angel Finally Found his Wings” from Page Publishing author Ronald Hunter offers an unflinchingly honest account of the author’s life on the streets of New York City during the 1970s. Told from the dual perspectives of his teenage self and his mature reflection, the memoir explores themes of trust, faith, and love as tools for overcoming trauma.
Louisville, KY, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ronald Hunter, a retired United States Army sergeant, Desert Storm veteran, Eagle Scout, and Triple Palm and Order of the Arrow recipient, has completed his new book, “Angel Finally Found his Wings: A True Story of Finding Trust, Hope, Faith, and the Power of Love”: a remarkable exploration of resilience, self-discovery, and the power of love that chronicle’s the author experiences living and working on the streets of New York City, and how he ultimately found a path to a better life.
Set against the backdrop of 1970s New York City, a period marked by violence and despair, Hunter’s memoir sheds light on the grim realities faced by street children. The story follows "Angel," a pseudonym for Hunter himself, who is manipulated into prostitution by Charlie, a local pimp exploiting his dire situation. Threatened with the return of his mentally ill mother to an institution, Angel is forced to navigate a dangerous and exploitative world while maintaining a façade of normalcy in his Brooklyn community.
Hunter's dual narrative perspective—both as a young boy living through these traumatic experiences and as a reflective adult recounting his past—adds layers of complexity and depth to his story, allowing readers to experience the intense emotions of his youth and the insightful reflections of his later years. Through this lens, Hunter portrays not only the brutality of his circumstances but also the inner strength that guided him through his darkest hours.
“The reason for this book is embedded in my larger history: I am alive because I chose to align myself with those who helped me along the way, not the ones who hurt me. I chose to identify with the ones that lifted me up and guided me forward,” writes Hunter. “I chose to forgive. I chose to love and be loved. Love is what transformed my entire life.
“While I’ve experienced profound tragedy, it is what I have done with those experiences that makes the difference in who I am, a person of unwavering faith and trust in the goodness of humankind. You don’t always have a choice in what happens to you, but you always have a choice in how you respond to what happens. I don’t know how I developed this philosophy because no one ever told me this outright, but I never gave up. This is not to say that I never lost hope at times—because I did. Even at my lowest point, that fire inside me never went out. It kept me striving for things to be different than the hell I was living.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald Hunter’s engaging novel is a testament to the power of personal transformation and the healing capacity of love, revealing the impact of choosing forgiveness, aligning with supportive figures, and embracing self-love despite profound adversity.
Ronald Hunter, whose experiences were highlighted in the 2010 Oprah episode “200 Men,” uses his memoir to challenge the stigma associated with childhood trauma and to reframe the narrative of victimhood. His journey is a compelling call to see beyond labels and to recognize the strength and dignity inherent in every individual.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Angel Finally Found his Wings: A True Story of Finding Trust, Hope, Faith, and the Power of Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
