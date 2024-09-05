Author Ronald Hunter’s New Book, "Angel Finally Found his Wings," Presents a Stirring Journey Through Abuse, Adversity, Resilience, and the Transformative Power of Love

Recent release “Angel Finally Found his Wings” from Page Publishing author Ronald Hunter offers an unflinchingly honest account of the author’s life on the streets of New York City during the 1970s. Told from the dual perspectives of his teenage self and his mature reflection, the memoir explores themes of trust, faith, and love as tools for overcoming trauma.