Author Dave Vaughan’s New Book, "Ballet of Deception," is a Thrilling New Mystery That Follows One Woman’s Desperate Investigation to Identify Her Attacker
Recent release “Ballet of Deception” from Page Publishing author Dave Vaughan is a gripping thriller that follows Amber Stone, a young woman who narrowly survives a brutal attack. As she teams up with a rookie detective to unravel the assault’s mystery, Amber’s investigation reveals shocking truths and dangerous twists, making this a must-read for mystery enthusiasts.
New York, NY, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dave Vaughan, a loving grandfather who began pursuing his passion for writing following a successful career in the transportation industry, has completed his new book, “Ballet of Deception”: a suspenseful novel that follows Amber Stone, who narrowly escapes a brutal attack, setting off a riveting chain of events filled with unexpected surprises and shocking revelations as she tries to find out who attacked her.
“This gripping thriller follows the story of Amber Stone, who narrowly survives a brutal attack outside her workplace,” writes Vaughan. “As Amber works alongside a rookie detective to piece together the circumstances of the assault, they soon find themselves entangled in a web of unexpected surprises that will leave the reader guessing until the very end. From shocking revelations about her past to unforeseen twists and turns in her relationships, Amber must navigate a series of dangerous and unpredictable situations to move forward. With a riveting storyline and unforgettable characters, ‘Ballet of Deception’ is a must-read for anyone who loves a good mystery.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dave Vaughan’s spellbinding tale masterfully blends intrigue and suspense, offering a story rich with memorable characters and a plot that continuously challenges expectations. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, “Ballet of Deception” will captivate readers with every turn of the page, promising to be a standout addition to the mystery genre.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Ballet of Deception” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
