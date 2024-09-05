Author Dave Vaughan’s New Book, "Ballet of Deception," is a Thrilling New Mystery That Follows One Woman’s Desperate Investigation to Identify Her Attacker

Recent release “Ballet of Deception” from Page Publishing author Dave Vaughan is a gripping thriller that follows Amber Stone, a young woman who narrowly survives a brutal attack. As she teams up with a rookie detective to unravel the assault’s mystery, Amber’s investigation reveals shocking truths and dangerous twists, making this a must-read for mystery enthusiasts.