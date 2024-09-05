Author Caroline Nelson’s New Book, “Mission One: A Pastor’s Inspiration,” is an Emotional Love Story That Follows a Couple That Fights Against All Odds to be Together
Recent release “Mission One: A Pastor’s Inspiration” from Page Publishing author Caroline Nelson is a novel based on a wealthy pastor’s dream to unite an impoverished community through love, peace, and service with the inspiration of an answered prayer.
McGregor, TX, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Caroline Nelson has completed her new book, “Mission One: A Pastor’s Inspiration”: a beautiful love story that follows two people who find each other at the perfect time in their lives. They face many obstacles that keep them apart, but with the help of a higher power, they find a way to unite. The love they share is infinite and miraculous.
Author Caroline Nelson writes, “’Dear God, thank you for your majesty in front of me and the amazing life you have given me. With you, I’ve shared how wonderful this planet is, the wildlife, oceans, mountains, wilderness, jungles, and humanity. I now want to share the next part of my life serving you as a pastor in a much-needed community in this fabulous state. I promise to serve you as I have every day for the rest of my life.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Caroline Nelson’s engaging tale features scripture but offers an exceptionally liberal take on religion that is not based on any organized religion.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Mission One: A Pastor’s Inspiration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
