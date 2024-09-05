Author Zachary Sperling’s New Book, "Schneider's Tale 2: Life, Power, and Death," is a Gripping Saga That Follows One Man’s Fight for Revenge, Redemption, and Survival
Recent release “Schneider's Tale 2: Life, Power, and Death” from Page Publishing author Zachary Sperling is a compelling tale that invites readers to embark on a pulse-pounding journey of vengeance and redemption as a young man named Jack must harness his inner strength and powers to escape a deadly colosseum and confront those who seek to exploit him.
New York, NY, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zachary Sperling, a middle school teacher and resident of Florida with a fascinating for both history and fantasy, has completed his new book “Schneider's Tale 2: Life, Power, and Death”: a riveting tale that continues the story of Jack, who finds himself imprisoned and must unite with newfound allies if he ever hopes to make it out alive and take out revenge on those who put him there in the first place.
“As Jack’s friends struggle with the death of Wilbert, Jack finds himself imprisoned in a modern colosseum where he is exploited to fight others with powers,” writes Sperling. “He must work together with newfound friends to escape and return to his family. His new goal: exact his revenge on all those who sent him there.”
Amidst the chaos and violence of the colosseum, Jack must harness his inner strength and forge unlikely alliances in order to survive. But as Jack and his allies navigate treacherous terrain and face formidable adversaries, they soon realize that their journey is far from over. With danger lurking around every corner, they must summon all of their courage and resourcefulness to overcome the obstacles that stand in their way and emerge victorious in the ultimate battle for survival.
Published by Page Publishing, Zachary Sperling’s spellbinding tale will transport readers as they follow Jack’s thrilling quest, leaving them on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Sperling delivers an unforgettable novel that will have readers eager for the next installment in the “Schneider’s Tale” series.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Schneider's Tale 2: Life, Power, and Death” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
