Author Brenda McCarty’s New Book, “Random Thoughts and Quotes of a Middle-Aged Woman,” is a Witty and Reflective Collection Born from the Author’s Early Retirement
Recent release “Random Thoughts and Quotes of a Middle-Aged Woman” from Page Publishing author Brenda McCarty channels the author’s experiences of sudden early retirement into a witty and introspective collection of musings and observations. Inspired during a period of unexpected downtime, this book offers a candid look at how everyday moments and reflections shape our understanding of life.
Fort Worth, TX, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brenda McCarty, a native Texan as well as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother of four who does everything she can to advocate for her grandson with special needs, has completed her new book, “Random Thoughts and Quotes of a Middle-Aged Woman”: an engaging collection of reflections and observations from throughout the author’s life and her journey of self-discovery and contemplation during her retirement.
“This book was inspired because of severe boredom,” writes McCarty. “I was a woman thrust into early retirement, and when you’re used to working sometimes ten to twelve hours a day and suddenly you don’t have that, your mind starts racing about everything. Seems like every conversation, every movie you see, or every event you attend, whether good or bad, invokes a thought or quote.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brenda McCarty’s delightful collection offers readers a humorous and insightful glimpse into the author’s thought process as she navigates the complexities of life post-retirement. Full of candid and often hilarious observations, “Random Thoughts and Quotes of a Middle-Aged Woman” provides a relatable and engaging read for anyone who has experienced a significant life transition or simply enjoys thoughtful musings on everyday life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Random Thoughts and Quotes of a Middle-Aged Woman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
