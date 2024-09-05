Author Brenda McCarty’s New Book, “Random Thoughts and Quotes of a Middle-Aged Woman,” is a Witty and Reflective Collection Born from the Author’s Early Retirement

Recent release “Random Thoughts and Quotes of a Middle-Aged Woman” from Page Publishing author Brenda McCarty channels the author’s experiences of sudden early retirement into a witty and introspective collection of musings and observations. Inspired during a period of unexpected downtime, this book offers a candid look at how everyday moments and reflections shape our understanding of life.