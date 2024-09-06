Authors Millard Edward Streeter and Pamela Elizabeth Smith’s New Book, "Bulldookey," is a Humorous Exploration of Common Sayings That Promises Laughter and Contemplation
Recent release “Bulldookey” from Page Publishing authors Millard Edward Streeter and Pamela Elizabeth Smith is a hilarious and engaging assortment offering a delightful assortment of humorous sayings, beliefs, and musings designed to entertain, provoke thought, and inspire laughter among readers of all ages.
Odenton, MD, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Millard Edward Streeter and Pamela Elizabeth Smith have completed their new book, “Bulldookey”: a captivating compilation of witty and thought-provoking expressions that blend humor with profound insights into human nature.
In “Bulldookey,” Streeter and Smith present a rich tapestry of experiences, beliefs, sayings, and musings that range from the whimsically absurd to the surprisingly profound. Drawing from their unique perspectives and experiences, the authors invite readers to explore a collection of thoughts and ideas that challenge conventional wisdom and spark contemplation.
“What is contained in this book may or may not be worthwhile; but it will hopefully tickle you, make you smile, and say ‘Hmm?’” writes Millard and Pamela. “‘Bulldookey’ are experiences, expressions, rationalizations, thoughts, ideas, perspectives, perceptions, sayings, mottos, mantras, beliefs, myths, principles, values, folklore, mores, proverbs, oxymorons, etc., etc. that are in some cases foolish and silly; and they make no sense upon careful consideration and inspection. They are things people say and believe, for whatever reason, your guess is as good as ours. ‘Bulldookey’’s purpose is to offer lighthearted fare for laughter and to provide a setting for the contemplation of these thought-provoking tidbits, which hopefully will promote change in thought, feeling, and behavior. What we want is for all to have fun.
“This list is neither exhaustive nor comprehensive. It is in fact a random selection of items we thought significant enough to place on the list and set on the table for your consideration and enjoyment.”
Published by Page Publishing, Millard Edward Streeter and Pamela Elizabeth Smith’s lightheaded series invites readers on a journey through a diverse array of themes and topics, with each entry crafted to provoke laughter and inspire moments of introspection to create an engaging reading experience for audiences of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Bulldookey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
