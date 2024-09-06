Author Liz Batton’s New Book, “A Marble Story: Part 4 of the Story of Sandy,” Centers Around One Woman’s Story of How She Somehow Brought a Small Town Back to Life

Recent release “A Marble Story: Part 4 of the Story of Sandy” from Page Publishing author Liz Batton is a poignant and charming tale that finds a wood carver listening to the story of Sandy, a woman who claims to have saved a small town by altering a single moment in the past and uncovering a path to a brighter future.