Author Liz Batton’s New Book, “A Marble Story: Part 4 of the Story of Sandy,” Centers Around One Woman’s Story of How She Somehow Brought a Small Town Back to Life
Recent release “A Marble Story: Part 4 of the Story of Sandy” from Page Publishing author Liz Batton is a poignant and charming tale that finds a wood carver listening to the story of Sandy, a woman who claims to have saved a small town by altering a single moment in the past and uncovering a path to a brighter future.
Casper, WY, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Liz Batton, who enjoys writing stories based on dreams and interactions with people she cares about in life, has completed her new book, “A Marble Story: Part 4 of the Story of Sandy”: a captivating and heartfelt story of one woman’s journey as she recounts to a kindly woodcarver how she saved a small town.
In “A Marble Story: Part 4 of the Story of Sandy,” readers are introduced to a young woman named Sandy, who arrives in a quaint small town where her life is set to change forever. As she explores the town’s past, she accidentally discovers a terrible event in history that she is able to impact, changing the town for the better and bringing it back to life.
Published by Page Publishing, Liz Batton’s engaging tale continues to captivate readers with its imaginative plot and richly drawn characters, all while exploring how the ability to alter a single event in the past can lead to a future full of hope and promise. With vibrant artwork to help bring Batton’s story to life, “A Marble Story: Part 4 of the Story of Sandy” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to consider the power of change and the ways in which a single moment can reshape destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Marble Story: Part 4 of the Story of Sandy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
