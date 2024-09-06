Author Peter Gargiulo’s New Book, "Gerry the Pig," is a Charming and Heartwarming True Story About Gerry the Pig’s Life and Times in New Jersey
Recent release “Gerry the Pig” from Page Publishing author Peter Gargiulo is an uplifting story about the life and times of a one-of-a-kind pig, featuring pictures of the real-life pig as he grows up with his loving family.
Maywood, NJ, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Peter Gargiulo, who lives in New Jersey, has completed his new book, “Gerry the Pig”: a heartwarming book featuring a lovable pig named Gerry.
Gerry lives inside the house with his papa and mama, Peter and Maria. He has pillows, a mattress, and stuffed animals to keep him cozy at night. Over the years, he has tried his hand or “hoof” at “working” various jobs, which have included a park ranger helping Smokey the Bear spread the word about preventing forest fires. He has also tried his hand at working at a doughnut shop, but that didn’t work out that well. He has many friends in the backyard that he enjoys spending time with. Gerry’s two favorite pastimes are sleeping and eating.
Author Peter Gargiulo lives with his “son,” Gerry the Pig, and his wife, Maria. He is retired from working with the federal government and spends most of his days during the summer with Gerry in the backyard. He has traveled to many other countries and has an extensive portfolio of photos of animals that he has encountered during his travels. During the year, he also transports injured and orphaned wildlife that are brought to the wildlife division of the Franklin Lakes Animal Hospital in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, to various wildlife sanctuaries throughout New Jersey. These may include any animal—from a chipmunk to a hawk to a bald eagle.
Gargiulo writes, “Hi, everyone. My name is Gerry the Pig, and I live in New Jersey with my papa and mama. They are my human parents, and I love them very much. I am a potbelly mini pig, and I was born in September 2015. Some people think that a ‘mini pig’ or a ‘teacup pig’ stays small. But you know what, we don’t! Oink! We can weigh between 150 and 200 pounds. I’m about 150 pounds. I guess I can be considered mini because my piggy friends that live on farms are close to about nine hundred pounds! Those are big oinkers! Did you know that we are as smart as a four-year-old little boy or girl? Sometimes I play tricks on my papa and mama just like a little kid. When I was much smaller, I would open up the cabinet below the sink and go in and hide on my parents. They would look for me all over the house. I’d hear them calling, ‘Gerry, oh, Gerry, where are you?’ I would laugh, but then when they would hear me grunting, they would open up the cabinet, and I would run out. Oink! They found me! Oink!”
Published by Page Publishing, Peter Gargiulo’s memorable tale takes readers into Gerry’s life, allowing them to see the world through his eyes.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “Gerry the Pig” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
