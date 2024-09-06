Author Stevens McClellan’s New Book, “Gold of the Rio Estrella,” is a Pulse-Pounding Novel of Survival & Romance as Two Plane Crash Survivors Attempt to Escape Colombian
Recent release “Gold of the Rio Estrella” from Page Publishing author Stevens McClellan is a gripping tale that follows two plane crash survivors in the Colombian highlands who discover gold, only to face a harrowing river journey fraught with cartel violence, near escapes, and an unexpected romance.
New York, NY, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stevens McClellan, a retired English and Science teacher who has worked in various industries throughout his life and currently resides in Spokane Valley, Washington, with his wife, has completed his new book, “Gold of the Rio Estrella”: a riveting adventure story set against the backdrop of the perilous Colombian highlands as two plane crash survivors experience the excitement of treasure hunting alongside the dangers of cartel territory.
In “Gold of the Rio Estrella,” Alec and Jordanne, the sole survivors of a devastating plane crash, stumble upon a fortune in gold hidden in the treacherous Rio Estrella. What starts as a promising discovery quickly turns into a life-threatening ordeal as the two city dwellers find themselves navigating a river journey fraught with cartel-fueled terror, death, and near escapes. As they struggle to protect their newfound treasure and escape the clutches of ruthless criminals, Alec and Jordanne’s bond deepens into a powerful and passionate love.
Published by Page Publishing, Stevens McClellan’s thrilling tale pulls in readers with a masterful blend of action and romance, capturing the intensity of survival in a hostile environment and the complexities of a relationship forged under extreme circumstances. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Gold of the Rio Estrella” is not just a tale of adventure but also a profound exploration of human resilience and the transformative power of love, making this novel a standout addition to the adventure genre.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Gold of the Rio Estrella” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
