Author Sandra L. Lambert’s New Book, "Where Do Old Stuffed Animals Go? (When They Die)," is a Heartfelt Tale Exploring Life, Loss, and Love Through a Beloved Teddy Bear
Recent release “Where Do Old Stuffed Animals Go? (When They Die)” from Page Publishing author Sandra L. Lambert offers a tender exploration of life’s inevitable changes through the story of Sawyer and his cherished teddy bear, Buddy. As Sawyer grows, he faces questions about loss and change, with Buddy by his side, leading to a heartwarming conclusion that gently addresses these complex emotions.
Bonneville, MS, September 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sandra L. Lambert, who was born and raised in the rural South and began writing stories at a young age, has completed her new book, “Where Do Old Stuffed Animals Go? (When They Die)”: a touching story that addresses themes of growth, loss, and enduring love through the eyes of a young boy and his cherished teddy bear.
“The story begins with the birth of a baby who is named Sawyer,” writes Lambert. “He grows from a baby into a young boy. Sawyer receives a special teddy bear as a gift when he is born. Sawyer names his bear Buddy. Buddy is different from most bears. Although his appearance seems to be a bit strange, Sawyer believes Buddy is perfect for him. The two become very close. Many fun adventures are had by the boy and his bear. They play together, eat, and even sleep together. As Sawyer grows, he is faced with some sad and confusing times. He seeks answers to questions that he may not understand. A sweet surprise brings this book to an end!”
Published by Page Publishing, Sandra L. Lambert’s sensitive tale and engaging illustrations offer a heartfelt exploration of the emotional journey of growing up and the enduring impact of cherished relationships. Poignant and emotionally stirring, “Where Do Old Stuffed Animals Go? (When They Die)” is sure to resonate deeply with children and parents alike, offering a valuable resource for discussing themes of loss and transition in a supportive and loving way.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Where Do Old Stuffed Animals Go? (When They Die)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
