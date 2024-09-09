Author Sandra L. Lambert’s New Book, "Where Do Old Stuffed Animals Go? (When They Die)," is a Heartfelt Tale Exploring Life, Loss, and Love Through a Beloved Teddy Bear

Recent release “Where Do Old Stuffed Animals Go? (When They Die)” from Page Publishing author Sandra L. Lambert offers a tender exploration of life’s inevitable changes through the story of Sawyer and his cherished teddy bear, Buddy. As Sawyer grows, he faces questions about loss and change, with Buddy by his side, leading to a heartwarming conclusion that gently addresses these complex emotions.