Author Bedelia von Paulhus’s New Book, "The Paper Quilt," is an Epic of Three Strong Women Through Their Journals, Covering Three Hundred Years
Recent release “The Paper Quilt” from Page Publishing author Bedelia von Paulhus is an impactful work that shares the journals of three strong women: Rebekkah in Cornwall, England, Margaret Porter in Boston, Massachusetts, and Marie, the great-granddaughter of Rebekkah who migrates from Canada to Savannah, Georgia.
Midlothian, VA, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bedelia von Paulhus, who was born in Georgia and raised in Western Pennsylvania, has completed her new book, “The Paper Quilt”: a creative and semi-autobiographical work partially based on historical events and drawn from parts of the author’s life.
Author Bedelia von Paulhus is an artist and poet. She studied at Oglethorpe University, the University of Virginia, and the Corcoran School of Art and Design.
Paulhus began writing “The Paper Quilt” in 1998 and completed it in 2020. She traveled through England, the Isles of Scilly, Europe, and Scandinavia, and she lived for a time in Tjøme, Norway. Pat Conroy told her that with a name like hers, she needed to write a book, and that inspired her in 1998. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and owns a search and placement firm working with the hospitality industry. She continues to paint.
Paulhus writes, “Rebekkah could hear all the screaming, and smoke filled the air. It seemed she could smell death. She could see it. Prudy came running away from her house. Two Indians had set her cabin on fire, and they immediately came after her but did not harm her. She wore a crucifix, which meant she was Catholic, and they pushed her over to Rebekkah. The slaughtering continued well into daybreak. They had slain women, men, and many children, as they believed the children would not make the trek of three hundred miles to Montreal. It was the Deerfield Massacre.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bedelia von Paulhus’s engaging tale draws readers into the interweaving lives of these women, painting a vivid picture of how experiences and historical events can affect generations.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase "The Paper Quilt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
