Local Fiber Partners with Cordless Media to Enhance Home Internet Accessibility and Empower Regional ISPs
Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local Fiber, a leading marketplace and technology provider dedicated to empowering regional internet service providers (ISPs), is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Cordless Media, an innovator in real estate technology. Together, they power Cordless Media's cutting-edge Internet Service Provider tool, enabling home buyers and renters to easily discover and compare available internet services at any new property prior to purchase or lease. This collaboration is set to revolutionize how home buyers and renters access vital information about internet services, while also providing new advertising opportunities for regional ISPs.
Cordless Media’s newly enhanced ISP tool, now backed by Local Fiber's extensive and precise data, offers unparalleled accuracy and comprehensiveness at speeds that enable immediate visibility. Through Cordless Media's network of over 500 real estate listing sites, the tool seamlessly integrates into the home search process, allowing prospective buyers and renters to make informed decisions in today’s increasingly digital and “remote” world.
“Our partnership with Cordless Media represents a significant milestone in our mission to support regional ISPs and bridge the digital divide,” said Jason Yaker, CEO/Founder of Local Fiber. “By integrating our precise broadband data into Cordless Media’s extensive network of over 500 real estate listing sites, we’re enhancing the home search experience for consumers while also empowering ISPs to reach a broader audience.”
Gabriel Kuettel, CTO of Local Fiber, added, "This integration showcases the power of our infrastructure. We've developed a robust system that can seamlessly provide fast, accurate broadband information across diverse platforms. This partnership with Cordless Media is a testament to the scalability and reliability of our technology."
Through this partnership, Local Fiber enables regional ISPs to participate in targeted advertising relationships with Cordless Media. This strategic initiative allows ISPs to directly engage with potential customers through the real estate platforms they already use, thereby increasing their market presence and driving growth. By leveraging these advertising opportunities, ISPs can promote their services more effectively, ensuring a sustainable future in the competitive telecommunications landscape.
“This collaboration is a game-changer for regional internet providers,” said Yaker. “We are providing them with the tools to showcase their services more effectively while opening new revenue streams through Cordless Media’s robust advertiser relationships. It’s a win-win for ISPs and consumers alike.”
“In today’s digital age, reliable internet connectivity is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity,” said Bodhi Short, President of Cordless Media. "Our partnership with Local Fiber ensures that our partners can provide users with the most accurate data, enhancing their ability to choose homes that meet their digital needs.” He added, “We’re also thrilled to offer our platform to regional ISPs, helping them grow their businesses in new and innovative ways while generating additional revenue streams for our publishers.”
This partnership signifies a major advancement in the real estate and telecommunications industries, as it bridges the gap between technology, connectivity, and consumer needs. Together, Local Fiber and Cordless Media are setting a new standard, empowering consumers to choose homes that fit both their lifestyle and their connectivity requirements.
For more information about Local Fiber’s partnership with Cordless Media, visit Local Fiber’s website and Cordless Media’s website.
About Local Fiber
Local Fiber is an integrated marketplace dedicated to bolstering the offerings and capabilities of local and regional Internet Service Providers (ISPs). We specialize in curating a diverse range of products and services tailored specifically to enhance market access and market share. Our mission is to empower ISPs with the tools and resources they need to thrive in today's competitive telecommunications landscape. Local Fiber’s precise broadband data and advanced technology solutions are at the forefront of bridging the digital divide and ensuring that all consumers have access to reliable, high-speed internet.
About Cordless Media
Cordless Media is a leader in real estate technology, providing innovative tools and solutions that enhance the home buying and renting experience and generate non-dues revenue for real estate and rental website owners. With a network of over 500 real estate listing sites, Cordless Media’s proptech toolbox connects consumers with the information they need to make informed decisions about their next home.
Media Contacts:
Jason Yaker
CEO/Founder
Local Fiber
Jason@LocalFiber.com
Bodhi Short
President
Cordless Media
bodhi@cordlessmedia.com
