Two-Day Online Auction Featuring Surplus Tools, Equipment, Vehicles, and Rigging from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides & Grant Parish Sheriff Department, RADE
Bonnette Auction Company is hosting a two-day online auction on September 11-12, 2024, featuring surplus tools, equipment, vehicles, rigging, job boxes, and 250-ton hydraulic jacks from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, RADE, and Grant Parish Sheriff Department. Items include hand tools, power tools, rigging supplies, job boxes, hydraulic jacks, and surplus vehicles. This event is open to contractors, business owners, and individuals nationwide.
Alexandria, LA, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bonnette Auction Company is pleased to announce a two-day online auction, featuring a wide selection of surplus tools, equipment, vehicles, rigging, job boxes, and heavy-duty hydraulic jacks from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), and Grant Parish Sheriff Department.
This auction is an excellent opportunity for contractors, mechanics, business owners, and individuals to bid on thousands of new and used items.
Auction Details:
• Dates: September 11 - 12, 2024
• Bidding Closes: September 12 at 9:00 AM
• Location: Online – Bid from anywhere
The auction includes a huge selection:
1. Tools and Equipment: Thousands of hand tools, air tools, and power tools from brands such as Milwaukee and Ingersoll Rand. Items include impact wrenches, chipping hammers, grinders, and more.
2. Specialized Equipment: Industrial-grade tools like torque multipliers, chisels, and more, designed for heavy-duty use.
3. Rigging Supplies: Hundreds of new and used rigging items, including chokers, slings, ratchets, hoists, hooks, fall protection gear, harnesses, lanyards, eye bolts, beam clamps, trolleys, and more. Ideal for lifting, securing, and safety applications across a range of industries.
4. Job Boxes and Hydraulic Jacks: Secure storage solutions with a variety of job boxes, plus 250-ton hydraulic jacks capable of heavy lifting and support tasks in industrial settings, workshops, and on-site work.
5. Surplus Vehicles: A selection of surplus work trucks, vans, and utility vehicles from Grant Parish Sheriff Dept, Rapides Parish Sheriff Dept, and RADE. These vehicles and equipment will sell to the highest bidder.
“We’re excited to partner with Grant-Cook Equipment to bring these surplus items to auction,” said Barbara Bonnette, Owner of Bonnette Auction Company. “This auction is a chance for bidders to buy tools, equipment, vehicles, rigging, and more that meet their needs, all at auction prices. By hosting the auction online, we’re making it accessible to bidders across the country.”
How to Participate:
• Visit their website, bit.ly/3Z8CIgA, to view the full catalog.
• Register to bid and review auction terms and conditions.
• Place your bids online anytime during the auction period.
About Bonnette Auction Company
Bonnette Auctions specializes in real estate, equipment, business liquidations, and more through professional auction services. With over 35 years of experience and a reputation for excellence, we provide a hassle-free solution for buying and selling quality assets.
For more information, please contact:
Barbara Bonnette
Owner
