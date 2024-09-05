Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope Brewing’s Mid-Autumn Celebration
Seattle, WA, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Saturday, September 14 from Noon-10pm at their tasting room in Ballard.
Mid- Autumn festival is one of the most celebrated holidays in Chinese culture. Traditionally, the festival falls on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar. The celebration derives from a 3,000-year-old custom of worshipping the moon to thank it for the harvest. Traditions include gathering with family, enjoying a dinner together, and appreciating the brightness of the moon with mooncakes and lanterns. “When I lived in Los Angeles the family would meet at my grandmother’s house for dinner and fresh baked mooncakes to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival. This holiday was particularly important because it was one of two days a year (the other being LNY) she wanted all of us together,” co-founder and Director of Operations, Raymond Kwan, reminisced.
Lucky Envelope is excited to share two Mid-Autumn beer releases this year, one of which is a collaboration with the U-District’s Ladd & Lass Brewing. The two breweries joined forces to create the Taro Up My Heart lager. “The idea for a taro lager came up organically over a few beers while I crashed an afternoon at the L&L taproom. We discussed foods central to Asian and Pacific Island cultures and while adjuncts like rice are commonly used in beer, we haven’t seen taro used in a similar way,” says co-founder and Head Brewer, Barry Chan. Along with the Taro Up My Heart Lager, the brewery will release a Hazy IPA infused with acai-blueberry black tea. Both of these celebration beers will be available on draft and in cans.
Ladd & Lass co-founder, Jessie Quan, shared fond memories of her childhood memories being “filled with consuming delicious mooncakes” telling us joyfully, “To this day, my mom still sends us a box of mooncakes every year!” Customers can pre-order mooncakes through the Lucky Envelope Brewing webstore for pick-up after beginning Saturday, September 14 at Noon.
Those who are first to arrive will receive a celebratory lucky envelope with special coupons while supplies last. Panda Dim Sum food truck will be onsite from 3pm-8:30pm.
Ladd & Lass Brewing will also be hosting a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration on September 14 from 2:00pm-10:00pm.
Lucky Envelope Brewing takes its name from the Chinese tradition – tied closely with New Year celebrations – of elders bestowing often red-and-gold envelopes to loved ones as a gesture of luck and goodwill. Lucky Envelope’s brewing philosophy is centered on Culturally Inspired Beer whose recipes draw from modern and historic styles, techniques, and ingredients. Lucky Envelope is an award-winning family-friendly craft brewery in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle. The brewery has garnered accolades since its May 2015 opening, including medals at the Washington Beer Awards and at the prestigious 2015 Great American Beer Festival® (GABF) competition.
