Hector L. Coleman’s Newly Released “The Confessions Of A Storefront Church” is a Riveting and Candid Revelation
“The Confessions Of A Storefront Church” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hector L. Coleman is an unflinching examination of faith, conviction, and the challenges faced within the confines of a modest church setting.
Rochester, NY, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Confessions Of A Storefront Church”: a gripping and unvarnished account of spiritual journey and church dynamics. “The Confessions Of A Storefront Church” is the creation of published author, Hector L. Coleman, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, but has lived in Rochester, New York, most of his life. He is sixty-three years old and married with four sons.
Coleman shares, “The Confessions of a Storefront Church is a no-holds-barred, cold, hard truth that will make the hairs stand up on the back of your neck. A real-life observation that hits the target time after time.
“After his new birth, the Scriptures seemed to jump off the pages and speak to him. Unaware of the ordinance to be licensed or ordained by a church, he knew that the Bible said, 'Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that you should go and bring forth fruit.'
“His decision to go was controversial in the eyes of many, but looking into the eyes of God, he found inner peace and beauty. Yet back on earth, the reality was that he had entered the ferocious teeth of an unrelenting theological firestorm!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hector L. Coleman’s new book offers a bold and authentic perspective on the intersection of personal faith and organized religion, illustrating the trials and triumphs of adhering to a divine calling amidst human opposition.
Consumers can purchase “The Confessions Of A Storefront Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Confessions Of A Storefront Church,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
