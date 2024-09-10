Author Randall K. Richards’s New Book, "Just Get Up Again: When Life Knocks You Down," Explores the Power of Faith and Resilience in the Face of Life’s Trials
Recent release “Just Get Up Again: When Life Knocks You Down” from Covenant Books author Randall K. Richards is a profound testimonial of personal trials and divine resilience that shares the author’s journey of overcoming life’s challenges, including illness and personal loss, through his unyielding faith in the Lord.
Clyde, OH, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Randall K. Richards, a singer/songwriter who has served the Lord since the age of six and holds a master’s degree in pastoral studies from Life Christian University, has completed his new book, “Just Get Up Again: When Life Knocks You Down”: a compelling work that offers a candid and inspiring account of the author’s journey through some of life’s most challenging moments, revealing how faith and perseverance have sustained him through adversity.
In “Just Get Up Again,” author Randall K. Richards reflects on pivotal moments of his life where he faced profound difficulties, including the heart-wrenching task of informing a family about their loved one’s tragic death and grappling with a cancer diagnosis. He also shares experiences of feeling lost in a foreign city, enduring repeated physical setbacks, and confronting life’s unexpected blows.
“This book is full of praise to God for how He brought my wife and me through some extremely hard times, including shoulder impingement, prostate cancer, lean finances, five surgeries within two years’ time, and much more,” writes Richards. “Chock-full of testimony, song, poetry, scripture, and helpful anecdotes that will stir your faith, encourage your heart, and perhaps even bring a smile or a tear.”
The author continues, “Here is one man’s nearly two-year struggle in three parts: his personal tsunami, holding on to God like a man holds to a life jacket on a boat in a storm, and finally emerging from the deep with his head above water. His story—chock full of scripture, testimony, song, poetry, and anecdotes—is sure to bring laughter, perhaps a tear, some nostalgia, and most of all, lots of praise to God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Randall K. Richards’s new book serves as a powerful reminder of the ways in which faith can lift up those struggling with whatever life has thrown in their path. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Just Get Up Again” is a source of comfort and motivation for anyone facing their own challenges, offering them a reminder that God can lead to eventual triumph.
Readers can purchase “Just Get Up Again: When Life Knocks You Down” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
