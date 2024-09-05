Classic Albums Live Returns to Tribeca PAC with Fleetwood Mac: Rumours!
New York, NY, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, presents Classic Albums Live - Fleetwood Mac: Rumours on Friday, September 27 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $50 General Admission.
Founded in 2003, and celebrating its 20th anniversary, Classic Albums Live has quickly earned a stellar reputation for perfectly recreating classic rock albums in its entirety, reproduced to be as true to the original recording as possible, and without costumes or impersonators. The musicians go to great lengths to faithfully recreate every sound on the original album live on stage, note for note, cut for cut.
The concert includes the original Rumours album performed in its entirety followed by a set of Fleetwood Mac classic hits. Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, released in 1977, contains many of Fleetwood Mac’s most iconic songs such as “Don’t Stop,” “Go Your Own Way,” “The Chain,” “Dreams” and more. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (212) 220-1460.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
