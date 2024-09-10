Author Duane O. Ricks’s New Book, "The Ugly Magic Pants," Follows a Young Man Who Must Adhere to the Rules of His New Magical Pants in Order to Improve His Life
Recent release “The Ugly Magic Pants” from Page Publishing author Duane O. Ricks is a thrilling tale that follows Ben, whose life takes an extraordinary turn when he discovers a peculiar pair of pants imbued with magical powers. With newfound prosperity at his fingertips, Ben navigates the complexities of his fortune while grappling with the responsibilities that come with it.
Rexburg, IN, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Duane O. Ricks, who was raised on a farm in southeastern Idaho and has a passion for travel and photography, has completed his new book, “The Ugly Magic Pants”: an engaging novel that follows a young man whose life is forever changed after he discovers a pair of magical pants that fill his life with innumerable blessings, but come with a strict code of rules he must follow or else.
Ricks shares, “Ben had not had a lot of money growing up and had always tried to get by on what he had, so when he was blessed with the magic pants, life suddenly became easier for him. He just had to adhere to the rules.”
Published by Page Publishing, Duane O. Ricks’s riveting tale will captivate readers from all walks of life as it expertly blends together humor, heart, and unexpected twists along the way. Engaging and character-driven, “The Ugly Magic Pants” will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page as Ben learns that, while his magic pants may bring material wealth, it's his character and integrity that will ultimately shape his destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Ugly Magic Pants” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
