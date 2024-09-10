Author Duane O. Ricks’s New Book, "The Ugly Magic Pants," Follows a Young Man Who Must Adhere to the Rules of His New Magical Pants in Order to Improve His Life

Recent release “The Ugly Magic Pants” from Page Publishing author Duane O. Ricks is a thrilling tale that follows Ben, whose life takes an extraordinary turn when he discovers a peculiar pair of pants imbued with magical powers. With newfound prosperity at his fingertips, Ben navigates the complexities of his fortune while grappling with the responsibilities that come with it.