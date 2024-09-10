Author Gloria Graham’s New Book, "Grandma's Prayer Book," is a Stirring Collection That Offers a Heartfelt Exploration of Faith and Strength Through Prayer

Recent release “Grandma's Prayer Book” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gloria Graham delves into the profound power of prayer as seen through the experiences of her grandmother. Inspired by Mark 1:15, the book reveals how prayer provides hope and strength in times of illness and weakness, offering a testament to the enduring faith that sustains through pain.