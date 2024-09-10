Author Gloria Graham’s New Book, "Grandma's Prayer Book," is a Stirring Collection That Offers a Heartfelt Exploration of Faith and Strength Through Prayer
Recent release “Grandma's Prayer Book” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gloria Graham delves into the profound power of prayer as seen through the experiences of her grandmother. Inspired by Mark 1:15, the book reveals how prayer provides hope and strength in times of illness and weakness, offering a testament to the enduring faith that sustains through pain.
Hyattsville, MD, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gloria Graham has completed her new book, “Grandma's Prayer Book”: a touching exploration of faith, hope, and the power of prayer that reflects on the impact that prayer can have on overcoming life’s challenges.
In “Grandma’s Prayer Book,” Graham shares profound and intimate prayers, offering readers a window into how praying can be a source of solace and fortitude during times of sickness and weakness. Grounded in the biblical passage of Mark 1:15, “Grandma’s Prayer Book” emphasizes the importance of repentance, faith, and the gospel in finding strength through prayer.
“A grandma always looked after all of the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters, and sons,” writes Graham. “I am a mother who cares about what happens on the streets and how our children die every day, where reparations are set forth. We hear about building up, but who saves the children?
“I am asking God to help us challenge our fears. I am set to hold their heads on my shoulder and around my breasts. I began to pray.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gloria Graham’s enlightening series provides readers with a poignant reminder of the hope and reassurance that prayer can offer. Through the heartfelt prayers and reflections shared in the book, Graham invites readers to experience the comfort and empowerment that faith in God can bring during difficult times.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Grandma's Prayer Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
