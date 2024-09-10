Authors Christopher and LeeAnna Cornwall’s New Book, “Puppy's First Book,” Explores the Wonderful Activities That Puppies Love to Help Humans Bond with Their Dogs
Recent release “Puppy's First Book” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Christopher and LeeAnna Cornwall is a delightful and engaging story of a puppy’s first day in his new home as he explores all there is to do and see. From going on walks in his new neighborhood to bath time and playing outside, “Puppy’s First Book” will reveal all the ways in which humans and dogs can spend time together.
Mountain Home, AR, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christopher and LeeAnna Cornwall have completed their new book, “Puppy's First Book”: a charming tale exploring all the wonderful and exciting activities that puppies enjoy, and the ways in which readers can share in these experiences to form a special bond with their canine companion.
“‘Puppy’s First Book’ is a creative way to form a bond between you and your new pup,” writes Christopher and LeeAnna. “It teaches the importance of focus. It’s also a great way to get children involved in the training process. So call your doggy, get the treats and enjoy quality time with the new addition to your family.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Christopher and LeeAnna Cornwall’s riveting tale will take readers on a captivating journey to discover all the activities puppies love to do that their human owners can enjoy alongside them, from playing in the backyard to going on walks. Filled with colorful illustrations to help bring their story of life, “Puppy’s First Book” promises to capture imaginations to inspire readers to form a special bond with their puppies.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Puppy's First Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
