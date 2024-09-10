Authors Christopher and LeeAnna Cornwall’s New Book, “Puppy's First Book,” Explores the Wonderful Activities That Puppies Love to Help Humans Bond with Their Dogs

Recent release “Puppy's First Book” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Christopher and LeeAnna Cornwall is a delightful and engaging story of a puppy’s first day in his new home as he explores all there is to do and see. From going on walks in his new neighborhood to bath time and playing outside, “Puppy’s First Book” will reveal all the ways in which humans and dogs can spend time together.