Author Marcayla Kitch’s New Book, "Tales from a Front Desk Agent," is a Collection of Entertaining Stories and Insightful Advice from Her Time as a Hotel Front Desk Agent

Recent release “Tales from a Front Desk Agent” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marcayla Kitch is a captivating series that offers a humorous and insightful glimpse into the author’s experiences as a hotel front desk agent, featuring memorable guest encounters and practical travel tips for readers of all kinds.