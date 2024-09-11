Author Marcayla Kitch’s New Book, "Tales from a Front Desk Agent," is a Collection of Entertaining Stories and Insightful Advice from Her Time as a Hotel Front Desk Agent
Recent release “Tales from a Front Desk Agent” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marcayla Kitch is a captivating series that offers a humorous and insightful glimpse into the author’s experiences as a hotel front desk agent, featuring memorable guest encounters and practical travel tips for readers of all kinds.
Sedona, AZ, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marcayla Kitch, a resident of Arizona who teaches private music lessons and is an advocate for equality and for animals, has completed her new book, “Tales from a Front Desk Agent”: a riveting collection of captivating anecdotes and practical insights gleaned from her years working in hotels and resorts.
“‘Tales from a Front Desk Agent’ entails the stories of guests that I have experienced as a front desk agent at hotels and resorts over the years,” writes Kitch. “Some guests were amazing and left me hopeful there are still amazing people out there. Some guests were weird, leaving me wondering if the interaction really happened and questioning the intelligence of mankind. And some guests were way out there and/or extremely rude. All of them left some kind of lasting mark on me, no matter how good or bad the mark was.
“I also explain some information I would like to pass along to guests who are traveling, whether they are new travelers or well-seasoned travelers. The story also goes over the different kinds of time-shares, as not everyone is familiar with them, even those who have bought into the time-share business. I really hope that you enjoy this book as much as I loved writing it! I also hope you learn some things from reading it, especially if you may be a guest like any of the ones explained in this book! Everything from this book is based on my memory of events and my perception. In no way it is meant to hurt anyone’s feelings, nor is it representing my coworkers or the properties I worked for. Some information may have been left out for the privacy or protection of some of the people written about in this book.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marcayla Kitch’s fascinating series offers readers a glimpse into what working for a hotel can be like from the author’s unique perspective, infused with a perfect blend of humor and sincerity. Engaging and insightful, Kitch’s anecdotes range from heartwarming interactions to bizarre moments that challenge her perception of human behavior, leading to an eclectic mix that is sure to captivate readers on their journey through the hospitality industry.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Tales from a Front Desk Agent” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘Tales from a Front Desk Agent’ entails the stories of guests that I have experienced as a front desk agent at hotels and resorts over the years,” writes Kitch. “Some guests were amazing and left me hopeful there are still amazing people out there. Some guests were weird, leaving me wondering if the interaction really happened and questioning the intelligence of mankind. And some guests were way out there and/or extremely rude. All of them left some kind of lasting mark on me, no matter how good or bad the mark was.
“I also explain some information I would like to pass along to guests who are traveling, whether they are new travelers or well-seasoned travelers. The story also goes over the different kinds of time-shares, as not everyone is familiar with them, even those who have bought into the time-share business. I really hope that you enjoy this book as much as I loved writing it! I also hope you learn some things from reading it, especially if you may be a guest like any of the ones explained in this book! Everything from this book is based on my memory of events and my perception. In no way it is meant to hurt anyone’s feelings, nor is it representing my coworkers or the properties I worked for. Some information may have been left out for the privacy or protection of some of the people written about in this book.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marcayla Kitch’s fascinating series offers readers a glimpse into what working for a hotel can be like from the author’s unique perspective, infused with a perfect blend of humor and sincerity. Engaging and insightful, Kitch’s anecdotes range from heartwarming interactions to bizarre moments that challenge her perception of human behavior, leading to an eclectic mix that is sure to captivate readers on their journey through the hospitality industry.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Tales from a Front Desk Agent” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories