Joe Rae’s Newly Released "Mockingbird: An Angel of Light" is a Gripping Tale of Faith and Redemption
“Mockingbird: An Angel of Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joe Rae is a powerful exploration of faith, personal struggle, and the battle between good and evil. The novel delves into themes of despair, spiritual warfare, and the ultimate triumph of faith.
Aurora, CO, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mockingbird: An Angel of Light,” a compelling and intense narrative that explores the depths of human suffering and the redemptive power of faith, is the creation of published author, Joe Rae.
Joe Rae shares, “Confined by isolation, Joe finds himself staring down the barrel of another sleepless night. Haunted by the reoccurring nightmare, his wife has left him and taken the children with her only to wake to the daunting truth that it is not only just a bad dream; its reality and has been for the last three years. From the outside looking in, not much has recently changed, just a broken man surviving only for the sake of his daughters yet inside hangs a man stretched beyond the very last inch of his rope.
“Too far down this shattered path to keep looking back, he’s left with but one final ultimatum. With his last bolt of bitterness and aggression, he challenges the very devil that has seemingly handed him down this life sentence. Heaven or hell, freedom or death, he knows in his heart that there is nothing left to lose. Walk with him as he takes you through this fateful night that has solidified his faith and sealed his eternity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joe Rae’s new book is an evocative journey through the darkest moments of one man's life and his ultimate search for spiritual salvation.
Consumers can purchase “Mockingbird: An Angel of Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mockingbird: An Angel of Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
