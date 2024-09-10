Albert George’s Newly Released "Faith and Fortitude in Tough Times" is a Profound Exploration of Biblical Responses to Suffering
“Faith and Fortitude in Tough Times” from Christian Faith Publishing author Albert George is a compact treatment of the saga of Job and the broader biblical context of enduring and understanding suffering, aimed at those grappling with adversity while seeking spiritual growth.
New York, NY, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Faith and Fortitude in Tough Times,” a comprehensive guide to understanding and enduring suffering through a biblical lens, is the creation of published author, Albert George.
Albert (Al) George was a retired trial lawyer and veteran of the Korean War. He lectured on evidential Christian apologetics at a number of churches in Indiana and at Christian seminaries in Kenya and Pakistan.
He completed and published this book at age ninety, before passing away in January of 2024.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albert George’s new book offers readers a deeply reflective study on the book of Job, expanding on four talks given at College Park Church in Indianapolis. The book delves into major themes of faith, suffering, and spiritual endurance, providing insights and encouragement for those facing personal challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Faith and Fortitude in Tough Times” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith and Fortitude in Tough Times,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Albert (Al) George was a retired trial lawyer and veteran of the Korean War. He lectured on evidential Christian apologetics at a number of churches in Indiana and at Christian seminaries in Kenya and Pakistan.
He completed and published this book at age ninety, before passing away in January of 2024.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albert George’s new book offers readers a deeply reflective study on the book of Job, expanding on four talks given at College Park Church in Indianapolis. The book delves into major themes of faith, suffering, and spiritual endurance, providing insights and encouragement for those facing personal challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Faith and Fortitude in Tough Times” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith and Fortitude in Tough Times,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories