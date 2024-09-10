Jeff Everett’s Newly Released "No Jesus, No Heaven, No Salvation" is a Compelling and Insightful Exploration of Salvation
“No Jesus, No Heaven, No Salvation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Everett is a profound and thought-provoking book that delves into the assurance of salvation, addressing the doubts and struggles believers often face.
Long Beach, CA, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “No Jesus, No Heaven, No Salvation”: an encouraging challenge to believers at any stage of their spiritual development. “No Jesus, No Heaven, No Salvation” is the creation of published author, Jeff Everett, who was adopted at age ten in Seoul, Korea, by an American family in 1965. He was born with polio on both of his lower extremities, coupled with scoliosis of the spine. He ambulates with crutches and braces. He became born again in August of 1974. He graduated from Coronado High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. He moved to California not long after his graduation. He got his first aerospace job working at TRW. He attended El Camino College, located in Torrance, California, and received an AA and AS. He got married in 1980. He is no longer married now. His first son died at birth. He has a second son, Jeffery Everett Jr. He is currently retired.
Everett shares, “The title and the contents of the book came to me in the middle of the night. I was struggling with the security of the salvation. I was tossing and turning, losing sleepless nights over salvation. I found out there are many believers that struggle with their salvation too. So I decided to write a book on the assurance of salvation, even if there are many topics on salvation that have been written. I decided to embark on writing a book on salvation. My inspiration to write a book on salvation came from the Holy Spirit. The title of the book was also from the Holy Spirit. I was totally guided by the Holy Spirit in writing this book, along with references from the Bible. The book is mainly about salvation. The title of the book is an attention getter. The title of the book, No Jesus, No Heaven, No Salvation, generates curiosity. As the saying goes, never judge a book by its cover.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Everett’s new book provides readers with a deeply personal and biblically grounded discussion on the nature of salvation and the assurance that comes with faith in Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “No Jesus, No Heaven, No Salvation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “No Jesus, No Heaven, No Salvation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
