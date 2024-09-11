Carlton James’s Newly Released “The Cloud Books: Clayton Cloud, Hannah Cloud, and Friends over NEW YORK” is a Delightful Children’s Adventure
“The Cloud Books: Clayton Cloud, Hannah Cloud, and Friends over NEW YORK” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carlton James is an engaging and educational journey through the skies, teaching children about the history, landmarks, and cultural wonders of New York and beyond.
New York, NY, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Cloud Books: Clayton Cloud, Hannah Cloud, and Friends over NEW YORK,” an enchanting educational adventure that takes children on a journey through New York’s most iconic sites. “The Cloud Books: Clayton Cloud, Hannah Cloud, and Friends over NEW YORK, is the creation of published author, Carlton James.
Carlton James shares, “Join me in the incredible journeys of Clayton and Hannah Cloud as they drift along the currents of the four winds encircling our globe.
Each book will educate children on the history, sites, colors, and activities. Every passing city, town, landmark, the beautiful countryside will unfold before their very eyes.
“Children will be captivated with learning and will want to learn more about all of the major sites around the world and all they have to offer.
“They will imagine what it will be like one day to travel there and see for themselves what they have been reading about.
“Join me in this series that will be handed down from generation to generation. It provides years of entertainment, joy, and education. Let’s fly together with Clayton and Hannah Cloud!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlton James’s new book beautifully blends adventure and education, making it an ideal read for young explorers eager to learn about the world.
Consumers can purchase “The Cloud Books: Clayton Cloud, Hannah Cloud, and Friends over NEW YORK” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cloud Books: Clayton Cloud, Hannah Cloud, and Friends over NEW YORK,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
