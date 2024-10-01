"A Royal Commitment," by Prince Manvendra and Duke DeAndre, to Launch October 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Prince Manvendra and Duke DeAndre's memoir, A Royal Commitment: Ten Years of Marriage and Activism, shares their journey as the first openly gay royal couple in India. It highlights their advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights, societal challenges, and the power of love and resilience. From their historic 2013 wedding to global activism, the memoir is a call to action for inclusivity and equality. Available now at major bookstores and online retailers.
Hartford, CT, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Prince Manvendra and Duke DeAndre will launch their first book, A Royal Commitment (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-988-5, 979-8-88797-989-2).
Prince Manvendra and Duke DeAndre, the first openly gay royal couple to marry in India, announce the release of their powerful memoir, A Royal Commitment: Ten Years of Marriage and Activism. This captivating book weaves together their personal journey of love, marriage, and LGBTQIA+ rights advocacy, offering readers an inspiring and candid look into the challenges and triumphs they’ve faced as royal LGBTQIA+ activists.
A Royal Commitment begins in the royal corridors of India and follows the couple through a decade of marriage, social activism, and global advocacy. It highlights their wedding, a historic event in 2013, which blended cultural traditions with a bold challenge to societal norms. This memoir captures their tireless fight for equality, from Prince Manvendra’s groundbreaking appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show to their work alongside global celebrities, thought leaders, and activists.
“Love is universal, and every person deserves to live authentically, with dignity and acceptance. A Royal Commitment is a celebration of that truth,” says Prince Manvendra.
This heartfelt and deeply personal memoir is more than a love story—it’s a call to action. The authors use their unique platform to challenge harmful social norms, dismantle stereotypes, and advocate for inclusivity. Through their resilience, courage, and unwavering dedication to social justice, Prince Manvendra and Duke DeAndre inspire readers to become forces for positive change in their own communities.
Prince Manvendra Gohil is the 39th direct descendant of India’s Gohil dynasty and a trailblazer for LGBTQIA+ rights. As an openly gay royal, he founded the Lakshya Trust and Queer community campus ashram Rajpipla, and his activism spans public speaking engagements, TED Talks, and keynote speeches at global conferences, including the UN Human Rights Conference.
Duke deAndre is an openly gay American with a passion for LGBTQIA+ rights. Beyond his royal connection, he is the owner of H1927 LLC, where he uses his platform to blend fashion with human rights advocacy. His work extends to pop-up fashion shows, creative direction, and amplifying diverse voices.
A Royal Commitment is now available at major bookstores and online retailers.
You can learn more about Prince Manvendra and Duke DeAndre at their website at https://h1927llc.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: October 1st, 2024, 148 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-989-2
$29.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-988-5
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-987-8
