"A Royal Commitment," by Prince Manvendra and Duke DeAndre, to Launch October 2024 from Publish Your Purpose

Prince Manvendra and Duke DeAndre's memoir, A Royal Commitment: Ten Years of Marriage and Activism, shares their journey as the first openly gay royal couple in India. It highlights their advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights, societal challenges, and the power of love and resilience. From their historic 2013 wedding to global activism, the memoir is a call to action for inclusivity and equality. Available now at major bookstores and online retailers.