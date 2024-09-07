4EL Energy Introduces New Wind Energy System
Waterloo, Canada, September 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 4EL Energy, a renewable energy technology company, has announced the launch of its new Stingray Wind Energy System. The system, developed by company president and CEO James P. Moore, aims to offer an alternative approach to wind energy production.
The Stingray system is designed to operate at full power at low, average global wind speeds, unlike traditional turbines. According to 4EL Energy, each Stingray unit produces the same annual energy output as 12 conventional 5 kW wind turbines. "We believe the Stingray Wind Energy System represents a significant step forward in wind power technology," said James P. Moore, President and CEO of 4EL Energy. "Our goal is to make renewable energy more accessible and economically viable on a global scale."
Key features of the Stingray system include:
Cost-efficiency: The company reports that the system costs less than one-tenth of conventional wind energy and solar energy systems.
Dual output: In addition to electricity, each unit is capable of producing up to 48,000 liters of clean water per day.
Adaptability: The system is designed for easy shipping and installation worldwide.
The company states that the Stingray system is suitable for both small-scale and large-scale deployments, potentially addressing energy needs in regions lacking reliable power sources.
As 4EL Energy moves into the licensing phase, the company aims to expand the application of its technology in global energy production and sustainable development.
Moore, recognized for his work in energy production and conservation, has been nominated by the United Nations for the Katerva Award for his contributions to sustainability.
About 4EL Energy:
4EL Energy is a renewable energy technology company based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Led by James P. Moore, the company focuses on developing innovative solutions for sustainable energy production.
James P. Moore
+1 519 591 8531
www.jamespmoore.com
