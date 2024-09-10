Author Kevin Furstoss’s New Book, “The Adventures of Captain and Mingo In: The Monster Mudder Rainbow Race,” Presents an Imaginative and Colorful Journey

Recent release “The Adventures of Captain and Mingo In: The Monster Mudder Rainbow Race” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kevin Furstoss invites readers of all ages to embark on a vibrant adventure that follows the characters of Captain and Mingo as they learn all about the different colors of the rainbow.