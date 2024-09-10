Author Kevin Furstoss’s New Book, “The Adventures of Captain and Mingo In: The Monster Mudder Rainbow Race,” Presents an Imaginative and Colorful Journey
Recent release “The Adventures of Captain and Mingo In: The Monster Mudder Rainbow Race” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kevin Furstoss invites readers of all ages to embark on a vibrant adventure that follows the characters of Captain and Mingo as they learn all about the different colors of the rainbow.
Montara, CA, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Furstoss, a loving husband and father of two who resides with his family in in Half Montara, California, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Captain and Mingo In: The Monster Mudder Rainbow Race”: an engaging and exhilarating tale that follows Captain and her mom Mingo as they navigate a thrilling monster truck race through the vibrant colors of the rainbow.
“Did you know that the colors of every rainbow you see are the same?” writes Furstoss. “After this muddy race, you will know ROY-G-BIV—Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, and Violet. Join us on this adventure as ‘Captain’ and her mom ‘Mingo’ race their monster truck through the colors of the rainbow.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kevin Furstoss’s captivating tale combines fun with Science and learning, offering young readers an entertaining exploration of colors and teamwork. With colorful artwork to help bring Furstoss’s tale to life, “The Adventures of Captain and Mingo In: The Monster Mudder Rainbow Race” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, fostering an appreciation for the natural beauty of the rainbow and all its brilliant colors.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Adventures of Captain and Mingo In: The Monster Mudder Rainbow Race” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
