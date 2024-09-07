Mods4cars SmartTOP Additional Roof Control for Ferrari 296 GTS Now Available
The retrofittable SmartTOP roof control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the Ferrari 296 GTS. Among other things, it enables one-touch top operation while driving. It also allows the top to be opened and closed remotely using the original vehicle key.
Las Vegas, NV, September 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The SmartTOP additional convertible top control from Mods4cars for the Ferrari 296 GTS is now available. The latest development from Mods4cars makes everyday convertible life easier with smart additional functions. "In addition to the Ferrari 360, F430 Spider, 458/488 Spider, California, F8 and Portofino, we can now also offer a convenient solution for the Ferrari 296 GTS," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.
The retrofittable roof top module makes it possible, among other things, to open and close the top while driving at the touch of a button. A quick press of a button triggers the automatic top movement. It is no longer necessary to hold the button down continuously. The driver quickly has his hands back on the steering wheel.
It is also possible to operate the top remotely using the original vehicle key fob. Pressing a button combination opens or closes the top automatically. No changes need to be made to the vehicle key for this function. "The SmartTOP customer can already open their top as they approach the vehicle," says Sven Tornow.
In addition to the main functions described, the module provides further additional functions: The position of the windows can be determined after the top has been opened. All windows can be opened and closed using the remote. If desired, the operating direction of the soft top button can be inverted.
Starting or switching off the engine does not interrupt the current movement of the top. All functions can be configured according to personal preferences. Thanks to a USB port, the module can be connected to a PC/Mac. Programming can also be carried out in the car, without a computer.
A plug-and-play cable set is included for easy installation. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging them together. As no cables need to be cut, the module can be removed at any time without leaving a trace.
The SmartTOP top control for the Ferrari 296 GTS is available for 399.00 Euro plus tax.
Mods4cars has been manufacturing its SmartTOP top controls since 2001 for Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. All current convertible and roadster models are supported.
A product video can be found here:
http://youtu.be/AQplduggsH8
Further information can be found at:
http://www.mods4cars.com
About Mods4cars:
Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.
The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.
Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.
The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.
