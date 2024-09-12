Bespoke Office Furniture Expands with Acquisition of THA Inc. Assets and Design Library, Elevating Custom Furniture Capabilities
Bucks County Live Edge has rebranded as Bespoke Office Furniture after acquiring THA Furniture’s brand and design library. The company will integrate THA’s renowned craftsmanship and designs into its offerings, with former VP of Manufacturing Matt Drouncheck leading production. Bespoke Office Furniture will maintain THA’s legacy of quality while expanding its product line, continuing to provide custom, high-quality furniture solutions for clients.
Quakertown, PA, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bucks County Live Edge (BCLE) is proud to announce its transformation into Bespoke Office Furniture following the acquisition of key assets and the design library of THA Inc. This acquisition strengthens Bespoke Office Furniture’s capabilities, allowing the company to leverage advanced equipment and innovative designs to deliver enhanced, tailored furniture solutions.
Building on Expertise, Expanding Capabilities
THA Inc. was renowned for producing high-quality commercial furniture, combining functionality with design excellence. With this asset acquisition, Bespoke Office Furniture gains access to THA Inc.'s manufacturing equipment and extensive design library, significantly boosting its ability to provide high-end, custom-made furniture.
Central to this new phase is the inclusion of Matt Drouncheck, former Vice President of Manufacturing at THA Inc. Matt’s expertise in production and dedication to craftsmanship will play a pivotal role in maintaining the high standards associated with Bespoke Office Furniture, ensuring efficient operations and attention to detail throughout the production process.
Focused on Innovation and Custom Solutions
The acquisition of THA Inc.'s design library enables Bespoke Office Furniture to broaden its product range while offering unique, custom solutions. The company is committed to meeting the demands of clients seeking distinctive, handcrafted live-edge pieces or refined commercial furnishings.
Bespoke Office Furniture will continue to prioritize customer service, working closely with clients to develop furniture that fits their specific needs and aesthetic preferences. The company’s enhanced online presence will keep clients updated on new designs, product launches, and the latest industry developments.
Leadership Quotes
“We are thrilled to expand our capabilities with this acquisition, which positions Bespoke Office Furniture to offer even more sophisticated, custom solutions,” said Jon Taylor, Vice President and Co-Owner of Bespoke Office Furniture. “The addition of THA Inc.'s assets, coupled with our skilled team, ensures that we can continue delivering exceptional craftsmanship while evolving our product offerings.”
Christopher LaBonge, President and Founder of Bespoke Office Furniture, added, “This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for our company. By integrating the design innovation and manufacturing expertise from THA Inc., we are well-equipped to push the boundaries of custom furniture design and offer truly bespoke solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”
About Bespoke Office Furniture
Bespoke Office Furniture, formerly known as Bucks County Live Edge, is a leading provider of custom, handcrafted furniture solutions. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and personalized service, Bespoke Office Furniture offers a range of products from live-edge tables to sophisticated commercial furnishings. The company, based in Quakertown, PA, continues to evolve and innovate, now enhanced by the assets and designs of THA Inc.
About Bespoke Office Furniture
Bespoke Office Furniture, formerly known as Bucks County Live Edge, is a leading provider of custom, handcrafted furniture solutions. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and personalized service, Bespoke Office Furniture offers a range of products from live-edge tables to sophisticated commercial furnishings. The company, based in Quakertown, PA, continues to evolve and innovate, now enhanced by the assets and designs of THA Inc.
Contact
Christopher LaBonge
(215) 234-3976
bespoke-office-furniture.com
