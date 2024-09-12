Bespoke Office Furniture Expands with Acquisition of THA Inc. Assets and Design Library, Elevating Custom Furniture Capabilities

Bucks County Live Edge has rebranded as Bespoke Office Furniture after acquiring THA Furniture’s brand and design library. The company will integrate THA’s renowned craftsmanship and designs into its offerings, with former VP of Manufacturing Matt Drouncheck leading production. Bespoke Office Furniture will maintain THA’s legacy of quality while expanding its product line, continuing to provide custom, high-quality furniture solutions for clients.