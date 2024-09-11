Author Kimberly Cruz’s New Book, "A Serenity of Darkness," is a Thrilling and Heartfelt Series of Stories That Aim to Prove That Love is Truly Worthwhile

Recent release “A Serenity of Darkness” from Page Publishing author Kimberly Cruz is a thought-provoking read that dares to challenge the popular notion that love is always fraught with disappointment and despair. With a poignant exploration of love's complexities, Cruz weaves together a collection of stories that traverse the spectrum of human emotion.