Author Kimberly Cruz’s New Book, "A Serenity of Darkness," is a Thrilling and Heartfelt Series of Stories That Aim to Prove That Love is Truly Worthwhile
Recent release “A Serenity of Darkness” from Page Publishing author Kimberly Cruz is a thought-provoking read that dares to challenge the popular notion that love is always fraught with disappointment and despair. With a poignant exploration of love's complexities, Cruz weaves together a collection of stories that traverse the spectrum of human emotion.
Santa Fe, NM, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Cruz, a native of New Mexico and the author of “Birthmark,” has completed her new book, “A Serenity of Darkness”: a captivating and poignant anthology of stories that all revolve around love in an effort to prove that, contrary to popular belief, love will always win.
“‘Love sucks.’ If you haven’t said it yourself, I’m sure you’ve heard others say it,” writes Cruz. “But this statement couldn’t be more stupid. It is all too far from the truth. This book tells a lot of stories that have nothing in common except for what they will all prove: their message. Love doesn’t suck. What sucks is the lack of it, the loss of it. By the end of this book, you’ll be sure that if there’s anything that doesn’t suck, it’s love.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kimberly Cruz’s engaging tale deftly navigates the complexities of the human heart, drawing upon the author’s love of suspense, thrills, and most of all, love. Through her ability to intertwine intrigue with heartfelt emotion, “A Serenity of Darkness” creates a reading experience that is both gripping and profoundly moving.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Serenity of Darkness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
