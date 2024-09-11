Author Aimee Claire Cooks’s New Book, “Take God's Hand: Hope and Help for Rebuilding Your Family after Divorce,” is a Compassionate Guide for Families Navigating Divorce

Recent release “Take God's Hand: Hope and Help for Rebuilding Your Family after Divorce” from Covenant Books author Aimee Claire Cooks offers support and practical advice for those navigating the challenges of post-divorce life. Drawing from her personal experience as a single mother, Cooks provides the tools for readers to foster a deeper connection with God and rebuild their families.