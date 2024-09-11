Author Aimee Claire Cooks’s New Book, “Take God's Hand: Hope and Help for Rebuilding Your Family after Divorce,” is a Compassionate Guide for Families Navigating Divorce
Recent release “Take God's Hand: Hope and Help for Rebuilding Your Family after Divorce” from Covenant Books author Aimee Claire Cooks offers support and practical advice for those navigating the challenges of post-divorce life. Drawing from her personal experience as a single mother, Cooks provides the tools for readers to foster a deeper connection with God and rebuild their families.
Kenosha, WI, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Aimee Claire Cooks, who holds a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education with a dual certification in both special and regular education, and has taught for twenty-four years in various settings, has completed her new book, “Take God's Hand: Hope and Help for Rebuilding Your Family after Divorce”: a heartfelt guide designed to support individuals and families going through the difficult transition of divorce, offering practical advice and spiritual encouragement to help them find hope and rebuild their lives.
“The goal of this book is to bring you into a closer relationship with your Creator,” writes Aimee. “Therefore, I encourage you to read this book with a Bible next to you. The goal is for you to be immersed in God’s Word so He speaks life into your own unique story. My prayer is that God uses our story to bring life and hope to your story.
“The end of each chapter has questions and options for you to begin to write and process your story. If this book does nothing else, I pray it makes you hungry for God’s Word and to walk in a closer, intimate relationship with Him that you ever thought possible.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Aimee Claire Cooks’s new book aims to inspire readers to develop a more intimate relationship with God and find strength and hope in His Word. By integrating her own experiences in navigating divorce alongside practical advice and spiritual encouragement, Cooks hopes to guide readers toward healing and renewal.
Readers can purchase “Take God's Hand: Hope and Help for Rebuilding Your Family after Divorce” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
